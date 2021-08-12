GCSE results: Robert Clack School 'proud' after number of 9-7 grades

Published: 4:08 PM August 12, 2021

Robert Clack School pupil Muneeb Musharaf earned an 8 or 9 grade in all of his GCSEs. - Credit: Robert Clack School

Robert Clack School pupils defied pandemic challenges to achieve impressive GCSE results, with 37 earning grades 9 to 7 in at least eight subjects.

The highest achievers at the Dagenham school included Muneeb Musharaf, who achieved 8 or 9 in all subjects, Siam Hossian with eight 9s and Andrei Cardas with five 9s.

Siam Hossian and Andrei Cardas with their GCSE results. - Credit: Robert Clack School

Esther Kalejaiye and Keisha Rawat, who earned seven 9s and five 9s respectively, screamed with joy when they opened their results.

They are among 220 pupils from this GCSE cohort who will be returning to studying at the school’s sixth form next month.

Esther Kalejaiye and Keisha Rawat were screaming with joy when they opened their GCSE results. - Credit: Robert Clack School

Headteacher Russell Taylor said: “Despite the horrendous circumstances that they have endured during the past two years, I am exceptionally proud of our Year 11 pupils who, through their hard work, commitment and perseverance, and together with the steadfast support of our staff, have achieved phenomenal success in their GCSEs.

Some thrilled students receiving their GCSE grades this morning. Your hard work and determination will carry you far. Our students continue to be a credit to our community. pic.twitter.com/yDllQWPvyJ — Robert Clack School (@RClackOfficial) August 12, 2021

“We look forward to welcoming the vast majority of our pupils into our highly successful sixth form in September.”

