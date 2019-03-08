Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

‘We now have world class facilities to support world class talents’: Robert Clack School students enjoy £6m refit

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 March 2019

Students at Robert Clack School, whose motto ‘for the brave nothing is difficult’, will be able enjoy a new space dedicated to drama and music thanks to a multi-million pound expansion. Picture: BE FIRST

Students at Robert Clack School, whose motto ‘for the brave nothing is difficult’, will be able enjoy a new space dedicated to drama and music thanks to a multi-million pound expansion. Picture: BE FIRST

Archant

The arts are now firmly at the heart of a school thanks to its multi-million-pound expansion.

Robert Clack headteacher, Russell Taylor, Tom Mather from Be First and Mike O'Dell of building firm, Mid-Group. Picture: BE FIRSTRobert Clack headteacher, Russell Taylor, Tom Mather from Be First and Mike O'Dell of building firm, Mid-Group. Picture: BE FIRST

Students at Robert Clack School in Dagenham will enjoy a new drama and music space built thanks to a £6million refit including 17 new classrooms and a sixth form room.

Headteacher, Russell Taylor, said: “As a heavily oversubscribed school, we are pleased our new buildings and facilities mean more children can be offered a place at their first-choice school.

“We are delighted that as part of this expansion programme we now have world class facilities to support our pupils’ world class talents.”

Tom Mather, construction director for Barking and Dagenham’s regeneration firm, Be First, which advised on the new build, said: “It’s great to see the school embracing the arts because Barking and Dagenham is fast becoming known as London’s latest creative hotspot with new artists’ housing, workspaces and galleries popping up here.”

The development also includes work on the dining hall, school entrance, reception and office area.

It follows a £4m expansion at the school’s lower site last year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Woman knocked over in Dagenham

Police, paramedics and the fire brigade were called to the junction of Rainham Road South and the BUll roundabout this morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Picture: SUBMITTED

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

CCTV image released as search for missing Barking man approaches third week

Police have released this CCTV image of missing Barking man Christopher Knowles. Picture: MPS

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

Most Read

Woman dies after Barking house fire

A woman died on Sunday after a fire on Sherwood Gardens, Barking. A man and another woman were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. Picture: Google.

Woman knocked over in Dagenham

Police, paramedics and the fire brigade were called to the junction of Rainham Road South and the BUll roundabout this morning after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. Picture: SUBMITTED

Couple fined £2,500 after selling can of Fosters to 16-year-old

The shopkeeper and licence holder at Angel Store in Royal Parade, Dagenham, have been fined £2,645 for selling alcohol to an underaged boy. Picture: GOOGLE

CCTV image released as search for missing Barking man approaches third week

Police have released this CCTV image of missing Barking man Christopher Knowles. Picture: MPS

Good Morning Dagenham: Market’s owner aiming to showcase industry on BBC documentary

Dagenham Sunday Market owner Frank Nash, front, with some of the film crew. Picture: Frank Nash

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

‘We now have world class facilities to support world class talents’: Robert Clack School students enjoy £6m refit

Students at Robert Clack School, whose motto ‘for the brave nothing is difficult’, will be able enjoy a new space dedicated to drama and music thanks to a multi-million pound expansion. Picture: BE FIRST

Jodie Chesney vigil: Harold Hill park is turned purple as hundreds pay their respects to Jodie Chesney

Hundreds of people gathered at Amy's Park in Harold Hill tonight at a vigil to remember teenager Jodie Chesney. Photo: Mark Sepple

West Ham boss Beard plays down favorites tag ahead of FA Cup clash with Villans

West Ham United Women manager Matt Beard (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking boss Gardner feels his side must stay grounded ahead of clash with Swifts

Barking's Alex Teniola meets a cross from Jack Roult at Soham (pic Terry Gilbert)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists