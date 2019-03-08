‘We now have world class facilities to support world class talents’: Robert Clack School students enjoy £6m refit

Students at Robert Clack School, whose motto ‘for the brave nothing is difficult’, will be able enjoy a new space dedicated to drama and music thanks to a multi-million pound expansion. Picture: BE FIRST Archant

The arts are now firmly at the heart of a school thanks to its multi-million-pound expansion.

Students at Robert Clack School in Dagenham will enjoy a new drama and music space built thanks to a £6million refit including 17 new classrooms and a sixth form room.

Headteacher, Russell Taylor, said: “As a heavily oversubscribed school, we are pleased our new buildings and facilities mean more children can be offered a place at their first-choice school.

“We are delighted that as part of this expansion programme we now have world class facilities to support our pupils’ world class talents.”

Tom Mather, construction director for Barking and Dagenham’s regeneration firm, Be First, which advised on the new build, said: “It’s great to see the school embracing the arts because Barking and Dagenham is fast becoming known as London’s latest creative hotspot with new artists’ housing, workspaces and galleries popping up here.”

The development also includes work on the dining hall, school entrance, reception and office area.

It follows a £4m expansion at the school’s lower site last year.