Primary pupils share Black History Month learning with mayor
- Credit: Roding Primary School
Primary pupils had the opportunity to discuss Black History Month with the mayor of Barking and Dagenham.
Cllr Edna Fergus visited Roding Primary School in Dagenham last week to hear about what they had learned and to see examples of their work.
The school’s co-headteacher Adam Robbins said the children took great pride in sharing their work and demonstrating their understanding of the importance of learning about Black History Month.
He said: "Understanding of equalities and diversity is a crucial element of the learning which our school provides to our children.
“We want our children to feel empowered and to be able to celebrate achievements of all communities within our diverse borough."
You may also want to watch:
In a speech delivered to Year 6 children, Cllr Fergus said: "Always have belief in yourself and never let anybody tell you that you are not good enough."
Most Read
- 1 Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week
- 2 How Dagenham are you? Take our quiz to find out.
- 3 Arrest after girl, 14, found with facial injuries in Dagenham
- 4 Government 'never gave support' for Beam Park station, minister says
- 5 Three shops 'fail test purchases' after joining safe knife selling scheme
- 6 Company fined £3k after supermarket in Dagenham sold booze to minor
- 7 Residents and traders react to proposed A13 tunnel in Dagenham
- 8 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
- 9 Youngsters create film inspired by Dagenham's links to slave trade abolitionists
- 10 Thames Barrier closing for 200th time amid potential east London flooding