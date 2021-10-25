Primary pupils share Black History Month learning with mayor

Published: 4:29 PM October 25, 2021

Barking and Dagenham mayor Edna Fergus with staff and pupils at Roding Primary School. - Credit: Roding Primary School

Primary pupils had the opportunity to discuss Black History Month with the mayor of Barking and Dagenham.

Cllr Edna Fergus visited Roding Primary School in Dagenham last week to hear about what they had learned and to see examples of their work.

The school’s co-headteacher Adam Robbins said the children took great pride in sharing their work and demonstrating their understanding of the importance of learning about Black History Month.

He said: "Understanding of equalities and diversity is a crucial element of the learning which our school provides to our children.

“We want our children to feel empowered and to be able to celebrate achievements of all communities within our diverse borough."

In a speech delivered to Year 6 children, Cllr Fergus said: "Always have belief in yourself and never let anybody tell you that you are not good enough."