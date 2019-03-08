Search

Sadiq Khan hails success of Manor Infants in helping struggling pupils

PUBLISHED: 07:00 11 July 2019

The mayor of London has praised an infants school for its efforts helping struggling pupils catch up with their peers.

Headteacher Thelma McGorrighan with pupils from Manor Infants during a past celebration marking the Queen's 90th. Picture: Melissa PageHeadteacher Thelma McGorrighan with pupils from Manor Infants during a past celebration marking the Queen's 90th. Picture: Melissa Page

Sadiq Khan recognised the work of staff at Manor Infants supporting children who joined the school behind other boys and girls in their year group but have since made more progress.

Manor Infant which has sites in Longbridge Road and Sandringham Road is now part of the Schools for Success project which gives schools the chance to share their stories so others can learn how to help low-achieving youngsters.

Headteacher Thelma McGorrighan said: "We are delighted to receive this award and wish to thank all the children, staff, parents and governors who made it all possible."

The school has been invited to a special City Hall event on September 27 where they will be awarded a certificate.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: "Teachers have worked hard to bring pupils in line with the rest of their year group.

"Well done to the pupils, too. They're the ones who have knuckled down with their teachers. Congratulations."

