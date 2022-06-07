School governor and care home boss among honours recipients

David Cane became an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours - Credit: David Cane

A long-serving governor at a Dagenham school was among those awarded honours.

David Cane, who has been at Robert Clack School for the past 30 years, became an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours for services to education.

The Romford resident, who has also served as chair of governors during that time, said he was "absolutely delighted and very humbled" to be honoured.

He called his time at the school "a real privilege", adding: "I have loved being a part of the school’s journey of improvement to become the success it is today, offering young people so many opportunities to thrive and shine.

"I am over the moon to become an MBE but really I think this honour is a recognition of all the local people who give so much of their time as governors to benefit the next generation.”

The school's headteacher Russell Taylor described David's support for the school as "remarkable".

He said: "It is rare to encounter such commitment and dedication. We are exceptionally proud of Dave and his thoroughly well-deserved accolade."

Dagenham resident Margaret Strong, known as Maggie, was awarded a British Empire Medal for her services to care, particularly during Covid-19.

According to her citation, she has worked at George Brooker House in Dagenham since it opened 29 years ago in roles ranging from cleaner to cook and now manager.

The home cares for 45 residents, including those with dementia.

Margaret, 53, worked 14 hour shifts alongside her managerial responsibilities to combat staff shortages during the pandemic, her citation said.

It added that she even worked from her sickbed when infected herself and has been "a constant driving force" for excellent care for people with dementia.

Maggie said her honour was "recognition of the work we all do and made extra special as part of the jubilee”.

She added: "There’s not many jobs where you can make a difference to so many lives. We can see the gratitude in the smiles we get from our residents."

Ashfaq Siddique, from Barking, was also recognised with a British Empire Medal.

The 54-year-old was bestowed with the honour for services to the Barking and Dagenham community during the pandemic.

His citation said Ashfaq brought volunteers, funds and agencies together to develop a voluntary community sector to help vulnerable residents in the borough.

He also created a digital platform for community worship when mosques had to close.