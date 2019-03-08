Is your child due to start school next September? It’s time to apply for their place

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 October 2019

Parents can now apply for their childs primary or infant school place for next September. Picture: PA

Parents can now apply for their childs primary or infant school place for next September. Picture: PA

Parents and guardians can now apply for primary or infant school places.

If a child was born between September 1, 2015 and August 31, 2016, they are due to start primary or infant school next September.

Applications must be submitted by January 15 with results expected in April 2020.

If anyone applies late, then they are not likely to get a place at their preferred school.

No places are guaranteed. People must apply even if their child already has a place at a school's nursery class or has a brother or sister at a school.

Cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, said: "Whilst applying for your child's first school place is an exciting time, it's also important that you choose the right one for them.

"I would encourage all parents to think carefully and to use all six preferences.

"We have schools in the borough with nine out of 10 schools rated good or outstanding and we try to make sure we give all of our young people the best start, and this starts at primary school."

The borough is ranked first in London for reception children getting their preferred school, with 94 per cent offered a place at their first preference school.

Visit eadmissions.org.uk to apply online.

From November 6, there will be walk-in sessions every Tuesday at Dagenham library and Thursday at Barking library, 9am to 4:30pm, for anyone who needs help or has any questions.

