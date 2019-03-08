Search

Advanced search

School searching for sponsors for new minibus

PUBLISHED: 17:01 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 03 October 2019

Southwood Primary School raised some of the money for the minibus through a school fete. Picture: Stewart Stevens

Southwood Primary School raised some of the money for the minibus through a school fete. Picture: Stewart Stevens

Stewart Stevens

A Dagenham primary school is looking for businesses to sponsor its new minibus.

Southwood Primary School has already raised more than £3,500 towards the 17 seater vehicle through a sponsored dance and a school fete, but it is still around £3,000 short of the goal.

And now the Keppel Road, Dagenham school is offering to put the logo of a local business - or businesses - on the side of the bus in exchange for the remaining cash.

You may also want to watch:

"We want to use it to take children on trips, to sports events, things like that," teacher Stewart Stevens explained.

"It will be used by all the year groups.

"The logo will be on the side of the bus for the whole lifetime of the bus, or two or three logos if businesses each donate a little bit."

For more information or to sponsor the minibus, contact Stewart at sstevens@southwood.bardaglea.org.uk

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Barking and Dagenham council tenants’ fees have almost doubled over past 15 years

A Barking and Dagenham Council tower block. Picture: Luke Acton.

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Barking and Dagenham council tenants’ fees have almost doubled over past 15 years

A Barking and Dagenham Council tower block. Picture: Luke Acton.

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

School searching for sponsors for new minibus

Southwood Primary School raised some of the money for the minibus through a school fete. Picture: Stewart Stevens

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan inviting citizens across the capital to apply for 55,000 free trees

Thousands of trees will be planted across London. Picture: PA/ Chris Ison.

‘We’ve got to do this’: Barking filmmaker begins work on second feature for the silver screen

Silvano Griffith-Francis in Family Secrets. Picture: Tom Cressey/SVG Productions

London Overground running out of steam responding to passengers via Twitter

Overground... slowest response at all stops on Twitter. Picture: TFL

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists