School searching for sponsors for new minibus

A Dagenham primary school is looking for businesses to sponsor its new minibus.

Southwood Primary School has already raised more than £3,500 towards the 17 seater vehicle through a sponsored dance and a school fete, but it is still around £3,000 short of the goal.

And now the Keppel Road, Dagenham school is offering to put the logo of a local business - or businesses - on the side of the bus in exchange for the remaining cash.

"We want to use it to take children on trips, to sports events, things like that," teacher Stewart Stevens explained.

"It will be used by all the year groups.

"The logo will be on the side of the bus for the whole lifetime of the bus, or two or three logos if businesses each donate a little bit."

For more information or to sponsor the minibus, contact Stewart at sstevens@southwood.bardaglea.org.uk