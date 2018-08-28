Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Northbury Primary School teacher leaves school after 27 years service

PUBLISHED: 14:00 17 December 2018

Science teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael Cockerham

Science teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael Cockerham

© Michael Cockerham 2016

A veteran teacher of Northbury Primary School in Barking is leaving after 27 years of service.

Kulvinder with her students and astronaut, Tim Peake. Picture: Michael CockerhamKulvinder with her students and astronaut, Tim Peake. Picture: Michael Cockerham

Kulvinder Johal, a science teacher and space fanatic, has helped her pupils to meet astronauts Tim Peake and Al Worden.

Fellow teachers said she’ll leave behind an impactful legacy on the school’s science department.

She said: “I am sad to leave the school and the families after so many years.

“However, I am looking forward to sharing my love of science with the wider teaching community.”

Science teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael CockerhamScience teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael Cockerham

Kulvinder took her students to Cologne to meet Tim Peake after he returned from his Principia mission. She’s also arranged visits with Stephen Hawking, astronaut Commander Hadfield and Strictly Dancing star, Lauren Steadman.

She’s arranged countless extravagant science lessons, including a visit from Cambridge University professor, Dr Helen Mason.

Dr Mason said: “Kulvinder is one of the most generous and inspirational teachers I met.

“She goes out of her way to provide students with life changing experience and encounters.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Revealed: Best and worst primary schools in Barking and Dagenham

The best schools in every London borough have been revealed. Pic: PA

Three teenagers stabbed in street fight in Dagenham

The teenagers were stabbed in in Tenterden Road. Pic: Google

NHS worker from Dagenham pens crime novel

Tracy Ryden. Picture: Tracy Ryden

Northbury Primary School teacher leaves school after 27 years service

Science teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael Cockerham

Dagenham off-licence fined £11k over smuggled goods and under-age alcohol sale

Magazin Romanesc Oltenia off-licence in Broad Street, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Dagenham 88 Runners show best form during variety of Dawn til Dusk challenges

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Sikhs in the City event

Cricket: MCC opens ballot for Lord’s Test tickets

Lord's will host the second Ashes Test in 2019 (pic David Hayes)

West Ham fans singing in the rain and sleet as they pay homage to Pellegrini

West Ham United's Mark Noble (right) fouls Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage, London.

Orient and Daggers both handed away trips in FA Trophy

The FA Trophy (pic: Simon Cooper/PA Images)

Daggers goalkeeper Moore is hoping he impressed as they progressed in the FA Trophy

Dagenham defend in depth to deny Ebbsfleet a late goal during their FA Trophy clash (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists