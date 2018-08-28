Northbury Primary School teacher leaves school after 27 years service

Science teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael Cockerham © Michael Cockerham 2016

A veteran teacher of Northbury Primary School in Barking is leaving after 27 years of service.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kulvinder with her students and astronaut, Tim Peake. Picture: Michael Cockerham Kulvinder with her students and astronaut, Tim Peake. Picture: Michael Cockerham

Kulvinder Johal, a science teacher and space fanatic, has helped her pupils to meet astronauts Tim Peake and Al Worden.

Fellow teachers said she’ll leave behind an impactful legacy on the school’s science department.

She said: “I am sad to leave the school and the families after so many years.

“However, I am looking forward to sharing my love of science with the wider teaching community.”

Science teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael Cockerham Science teacher Kulvinder Johal will be leaving Northbury Primary School after 27 years. Picture: Michael Cockerham

Kulvinder took her students to Cologne to meet Tim Peake after he returned from his Principia mission. She’s also arranged visits with Stephen Hawking, astronaut Commander Hadfield and Strictly Dancing star, Lauren Steadman.

She’s arranged countless extravagant science lessons, including a visit from Cambridge University professor, Dr Helen Mason.

Dr Mason said: “Kulvinder is one of the most generous and inspirational teachers I met.

“She goes out of her way to provide students with life changing experience and encounters.”