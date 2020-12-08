Dagenham primary pupils put down pens to sharpen spoken language skills

Year 1 pupils at Goresbrook School worked together to create an exciting obstacle course during No Pens Day Wednesday. Picture: United Learning Archant

Pupils at a primary school in Dagenham put down their pens and worked on their spoken language skills during a day of educational activities.

Year 3 maths pupils used counters to work on multiplication patterns. Picture: United Learning Year 3 maths pupils used counters to work on multiplication patterns. Picture: United Learning

Goresbrook School, which is located in Cook Road, joined the other three United Learning primary academies in east London in pledging not to write throughout the annual “No pens day Wednesday”.

The event, promoted by national children’s communications charity I Can, encourages children to focus on spoken language - rather than reading and writing - for a day, and learn through speaking and listening activities.

It gave children the opportunity to enjoy some different activities while also developing oracy skills.

These skills are fundamental for learning how to better read and write, manage their emotions and develop friendships.

Nursery children worked arranging items into size order. Picture: United Learning Nursery children worked arranging items into size order. Picture: United Learning

David Ellison, who is executive principal across Goresbrook School, Salisbury Manor Primary in Chingford and Winston Way Academy in Ilford, said: “It was fantastic to see children across our east London primary academies enjoy the day and try something new with their learning.

“I know that our staff also enjoyed the chance to think creatively in order to deliver engaging lessons without the children using pens or pencils.

“As always, they rose to the challenge.”

On the day, Goresbrook School pupils of all ages took part in a various engaging activities that didn’t involve writing.

In nursery, the children worked on their organisation and sorting skills by arranging different items into size order, including Goldilocks’ three bears.

Year 1 pupils worked together to create an exciting obstacle course as well as an interesting sea life report.

In Year 3 maths, pupils spent their lesson using colourful counters and other objects to work on their multiplication patterns.

Mr Ellison added: “Giving our pupils access to fun opportunities like this is part of how we deliver an ‘education with character’ across our group of schools.

“This means that, as well as giving them the essential literacy and numeracy skills they need to be successful, we help our pupils develop into good listeners and confident communicators.”