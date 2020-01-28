Search

Advanced search

Primary school's religious provision graded excellent by inspectors

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 January 2020

St Margaret's C of E Primary School pupils and headteacher David Huntingford celebrating their excellent Siams rating. Picture: Sophie Cox

St Margaret's C of E Primary School pupils and headteacher David Huntingford celebrating their excellent Siams rating. Picture: Sophie Cox

Sophie Cox

A Barking primary school has been praised for the quality of its religious provision and Christian ethos.

St Margaret's Church of England Primary School recieved the top grade of excellent following a statutory inspection of Anglican and Methodist schools (Siams).

In additional to the overall grade, the North Street school was graded excellent for its effectiveness of religious education, and good for the impact of collective worship.

Headteacher David Huntingford described the outcome as "fantastic".

"The school has done a lot of hard work over the last two years," he said.

"We were also graded good in Ofsted in October, which shows how far we have come."

A Siams inspection is required at all church schools every five years, with St Margaret's improving on its previous rating of good.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Huntingford explained that the rating highlighted how the school incorporated religious teachings into all aspects of life, from prayer rooms that the children can use freely during break times to Bible quotes on displays connected to the topics being studied.

"We've got a big focus on courageous advocacy and standing up for those in need," Mr Huntingford added.

"In areas where children queue we have put up things to get them thinking."

From Year 1, every class in the two-form entry school has a pupil elected to the school's worship council, which provides pupils with a chance to get involved in making decisions.

"I think it's important to have a range of schools in the community," Mr Huntingford said.

"We have Christian schools just like there are Sikh schools, or Islamic schools, or schools for no faiths and all faiths."

He explained that although the school has a Christian focus, there are staff and pupils who belong to different religions or who have no religion, with parents buying into the ethos.

"Siams is just as important for the parents [as Ofsted]," he added.

"They have chosen a faith school for a reason. There is a lot of choice for parents in Barking and Dagenham and they have chosen to send their child to a Christian school."

Most Read

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Most Read

Disappearance of two men still a mystery 30 years after Barking’s Valentine’s Day killings

Kaleli restaurant merged into today's Station Parade

Shhh! Secret lemonade drinker’s habit uncovered in Barking 100 years later

Be First'‘s heritage engagement manager, Simone Panayi, with site manager Rob Finbow. Picture: Andrew Baker

Barking to Gospel Oak line could be closed for several weeks following freight train derailment

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Days of disruption expected after freight train derails on Barking to Gospel Oak line

The broken rail caused by a derailed freight train. Picture: Network Rail

Chadwell Heath industrial park fire: 150 firefighters battling car repair workshop blaze

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a car workshop in the Chadwell Heath industrial estate. Picture: Alan Field.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner delighted with response in Westfield win

Dumebi GB-Dumaka attempts to win a header (pic Terry Gilbert)

Primary school’s religious provision graded excellent by inspectors

St Margaret's C of E Primary School pupils and headteacher David Huntingford celebrating their excellent Siams rating. Picture: Sophie Cox

Barking and Dagenham Council to host online Q&A about budget proposals

Cllr Dominic Twomey is the deputy leader of Barking and Dagenham Council. Picture: Sophie Morton.

Fireworks, guns and false alarms: What a year of stop and search in Barking and Dagenham looks like

Stop and search incidents have concentrated on Barking Station and increased dramatically over 2019. Picture: Alex Shaw

Simply the worst! West Ham scraping the bottom of the barrel

West Bromwich Albion's Conor Townsend celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at the London Stadium.
Drive 24