Barking and Dagenham College student a step closer to FIFA 21 tournament

Published: 4:39 PM February 4, 2021

David Croxford has been competing for the opportunity to represent Wolverhampton Wanderers in the ePremier League EA Sports FIFA 21 tournament. - Credit: David Croxford

A student is a step closer to competing in front of millions in an online football tournament.

David Croxford studies e-sports at East London Institute of Technology (ELIoT) which is part of Barking and Dagenham College.

The 37-year-old has been competing for the opportunity to represent Wolverhampton Wanderers in the ePremier League EA Sports FIFA 21 tournament.

David said: “I’ve set my heart on getting my place at the competition. It will be such a great achievement.

"I’ve got a lot of games to play to get me there but I’m determined to do it.”

David, from Lewisham, has finished in the top seven of the Wolverhampton online qualifiers and now has to beat six other finalists to represent the club in the league finals.

The finals, which according to the Premier League reached more than 22 million fans over the last two seasons, will be broadcast on Sky Sports, Premier League channels and the EA SPORTS FIFA Twitch channel.