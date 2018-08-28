Barking student’s plus-sized cupcakes scoop two awards in national competition

Student Claire Flavin-Jones scooped two awards for her cheeky, plus-sized cupcakes. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGE Archant

A food studies student has been awarded two bronze medals for putting plus-sized women on top of cupcakes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The buxom bakes wowed the judges. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGE The buxom bakes wowed the judges. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGE

Claire Flavin-Jones from St. Ann’s, Barking took part in The Food Service Show competition at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre with her tutor Kelly MacKenzie from Barking and Dagenham College.

The Salon Culinaire competition is an opportunity for up-and-coming talent to show off their skills to a room full of peers.

The 41-year-old competed against more than 180 competitors from around the country who were all studying or working in catering.

Talented Claire was awarded a bronze for her cheeky bakes and a sculptured piece inspired by the illustrator Sexyfation whose work features plus-sized women.

Her sculpture of the creature ‘Niffler’ from the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them also won third prize.

Claire said: “I really enjoyed the opportunity to compete with and meet some of the leading cake makers in the country.

“This was only my second ever competition so I was I was thrilled to get two medals.”

As well as studying hard, Claire has her own small business selling bespoke cakes called Bombshell Bake.

Check out her work by visiting bombshellbakes.com or Instagram @BombshellBakesLtd.