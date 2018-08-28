Barking student’s plus-sized cupcakes scoop two awards in national competition
PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 February 2019
Archant
A food studies student has been awarded two bronze medals for putting plus-sized women on top of cupcakes.
Claire Flavin-Jones from St. Ann’s, Barking took part in The Food Service Show competition at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre with her tutor Kelly MacKenzie from Barking and Dagenham College.
The Salon Culinaire competition is an opportunity for up-and-coming talent to show off their skills to a room full of peers.
The 41-year-old competed against more than 180 competitors from around the country who were all studying or working in catering.
Talented Claire was awarded a bronze for her cheeky bakes and a sculptured piece inspired by the illustrator Sexyfation whose work features plus-sized women.
Her sculpture of the creature ‘Niffler’ from the film Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them also won third prize.
Claire said: “I really enjoyed the opportunity to compete with and meet some of the leading cake makers in the country.
“This was only my second ever competition so I was I was thrilled to get two medals.”
As well as studying hard, Claire has her own small business selling bespoke cakes called Bombshell Bake.
Check out her work by visiting bombshellbakes.com or Instagram @BombshellBakesLtd.