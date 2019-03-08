Ford sponsored techincal college in Dagenham seeks new students

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, pictured with students Adam Toy and Samuel Stalabrass, sits in a Greenpower car during her visit to Elutec. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A technical college sponsored by Ford is on the look out for new students.

East London University Technical College, known as Elutec, wants to hear from young people aged 14 to 19 who are interested in engineering, design and technology, sciences and maths.

The college in Yew Tree Avenue, Dagenham – sponsored by University College London and CEME as well as Ford – is recruiting for Years 10 and 12 to start this September.

Principal, Kim Donovan Maddix, said: “Elutec continues to establish itself as a leading engineering school and UTC.

“In 2018 the year 13 students all progressed to excellent destinations, with 60 per cent going to university and 40pc to apprenticeships.

“We welcome applications from students with a passion in engineering, science and maths, as well as those who wish to progress to apprenticeships at the end of their school career.”

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment, said on a recent visit: “The facilities are fantastic. I would recommend that any young person who would like a career in engineering or design and technology to seriously consider Elutec.”

For more information visit elutec.co.uk