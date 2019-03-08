Teenager wins university scholarship for commitment to the community

Connor Andrews has won the Middlesex University Community Scholarship. Picture: Wow Marketing Wow Marketing

A kind-hearted teenager who helped to raise more than £5,000 for charity has won a university scholarship for his commitment to the community.

Connor Andrews, 19, secured £6,000 towards his studies through the Middlesex University Community Scholarship, which rewards undergraduate students who have been an excellent role model in their school, college or community, or who have overcome personal difficulties or challenging situations.

And the former Barking and Dagenham College student's efforts during his time there have contributed towards winning the scholarship, aimed at allowing people to pursue an education no matter their background or circumstances.

Connor, from East Ham, was part of a student team who raised more than £5,000 for the Poppy Appeal, and also helped with the restoration of the Dagenham Parish Church Garden.

He also ran a debate as part of a Peace Not War event at the Rush Green college that saw pupils from primary schools across the borough debate topical issues.

You may also want to watch:

The uniformed public services student explained: "Doing these events was so much fun and quite challenging at the same time. I've never really thought of myself as someone who could represent the college to the whole borough of Barking and Dagenham.

"But working with my tutors and class, we were able to pull off the events spectacularly."

The reward for his hard work has been praised by Connor's former tutor Steve Burge, who said: "Connor securing the scholarship comes as no surprise to the team. I would like to congratulate him on behalf of the college and wish him well for the future."

Connor was presented with his award at the Hendon-based university's annual scholarship and awards event last week.

He said: "I feel honoured to be chosen for the community scholarship; when I applied I thought I wouldn't be good enough for it, but when they emailed me saying 'you got it', you wouldn't believe how loud I screamed.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for me to showcase my skills for the university and the community."