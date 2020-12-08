Search

Advanced search

Media students get hands-on industry experience

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 December 2020

Wasimah Jheengoor, 17, from Ilford and Afridjan Bracaj, 19, from Dagenham at a cyber security event. Picture: Kate Bishop

Wasimah Jheengoor, 17, from Ilford and Afridjan Bracaj, 19, from Dagenham at a cyber security event. Picture: Kate Bishop

Archant

Media students have been getting hands-on experience on ‘live’ industry briefs.

Media students Afridjan Bracaj, Wasimah Jheengoor and Mohammed Hussain gained 'real world' experience at a high profile virtual event. Picture: Andrew BakerMedia students Afridjan Bracaj, Wasimah Jheengoor and Mohammed Hussain gained 'real world' experience at a high profile virtual event. Picture: Andrew Baker

Purpose-built, industry-standard media studios opened in the East London Institute of Technology at Barking and Dagenham College’s Rush Green campus.

You may also want to watch:

Students have worked on the live briefs to learn a variety of media skills, including gaining experience in the fully working television studio for a high-profile event attended by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Dagenham’s Afridjan Bracaj, 19, was able to use his digital photography skills at a cyber security event.

Afridjan, who dreams of becoming a script writer and director, said: “I’m really enjoying my studies and I’m doing an extra BFI course.

“We will be making a short film this term and I will be achieving an additional certificate on top of my BTEC in media, which will be great for my CV.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

It’s business as usual, almost for Barking with cup clashes and friendlies says Gardner

Barking manager Justin Gardner during Barking vs Romford, Friendly Match Football at Mayesbrook Park on 8th September 2020

Media students get hands-on industry experience

Wasimah Jheengoor, 17, from Ilford and Afridjan Bracaj, 19, from Dagenham at a cyber security event. Picture: Kate Bishop

Dagenham bounce back to winning ways at Weymouth

Mitch Brundle of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Town hall approves 900 homes plans for Gascoigne Estate

Plans to build 900 homes at the Gascoigne Estate in Barking have been given the thumbs up by the council. Picture: Be First

Para swimmer Brock Whiston thanks sponsors for help in lockdown

Brock Whiston with sponsors Hawkins and Sons Butchers (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)