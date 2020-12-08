Media students get hands-on industry experience
PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 December 2020
Archant
Media students have been getting hands-on experience on ‘live’ industry briefs.
Purpose-built, industry-standard media studios opened in the East London Institute of Technology at Barking and Dagenham College’s Rush Green campus.
Students have worked on the live briefs to learn a variety of media skills, including gaining experience in the fully working television studio for a high-profile event attended by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
Dagenham’s Afridjan Bracaj, 19, was able to use his digital photography skills at a cyber security event.
Afridjan, who dreams of becoming a script writer and director, said: “I’m really enjoying my studies and I’m doing an extra BFI course.
“We will be making a short film this term and I will be achieving an additional certificate on top of my BTEC in media, which will be great for my CV.”
