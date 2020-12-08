Media students get hands-on industry experience

Wasimah Jheengoor, 17, from Ilford and Afridjan Bracaj, 19, from Dagenham at a cyber security event. Picture: Kate Bishop Archant

Media students have been getting hands-on experience on ‘live’ industry briefs.

Media students Afridjan Bracaj, Wasimah Jheengoor and Mohammed Hussain gained 'real world' experience at a high profile virtual event. Picture: Andrew Baker Media students Afridjan Bracaj, Wasimah Jheengoor and Mohammed Hussain gained 'real world' experience at a high profile virtual event. Picture: Andrew Baker

Purpose-built, industry-standard media studios opened in the East London Institute of Technology at Barking and Dagenham College’s Rush Green campus.

Students have worked on the live briefs to learn a variety of media skills, including gaining experience in the fully working television studio for a high-profile event attended by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Dagenham’s Afridjan Bracaj, 19, was able to use his digital photography skills at a cyber security event.

Afridjan, who dreams of becoming a script writer and director, said: “I’m really enjoying my studies and I’m doing an extra BFI course.

“We will be making a short film this term and I will be achieving an additional certificate on top of my BTEC in media, which will be great for my CV.”