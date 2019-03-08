Search

Barking and Dagenham College students investigate 'suspicious death'

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 May 2019

Students have had a taste of what it's like to be crime scene officers. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGE

Students have had a taste of what it's like to be crime scene officers. Picture: BARKING AND DAGENHAM COLLEGE

Archant

A 'suspicious death' has been investigated by students from Barking and Dagenham College.

The youngsters became forensic crime scene investigators for the day as a part of a module on their applied science course at the college last Friday.

The students wore protective clothing and masks to carry help carry out their inquiries which involved them having to find clues like the hidden murder weapon, planted as a part of the exercise.

Barking and Dagenham College science lecturer, Michelle Benjamin, said: "They played the part of crime scene officers very well.

"They acted professionally and were determined to do well and find out as much as they could from processing the scene. I was very proud of them all.

"All the students thoroughly enjoyed the assessment."

Once they had finished working on the crime scene, the students then wrote a detailed report about all the discoveries they made.

