A-level results: Sydney Russell students looking towards bright futures after scooping top grades

Kieron Bell has accepted an apprenticeship at JP Morgan Chase after getting AAA* in chemistry, economics and maths. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

Youngsters at Sydney Russell are celebrating today after scooping top grades following years of hard work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jamie Jones got A*A*A* in English literature, history and politics. Picture: Paul Bennett Jamie Jones got A*A*A* in English literature, history and politics. Picture: Paul Bennett

Sixth formers at the secondary in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham, cried out with happiness while others sighed with relief after peeling open their all important results envelopes.

Head of sixth form, Sophie Dryden, said: "We are extremely proud of all our students' achievements in their A-levels and very pleased with our rise in the top grades, A*-A and A*-B.

"We have continued to build upon our success to ensure our students secure places at the University of their choice.

"We continue to be a strong provider of academic qualifications and are proud of what our students have achieved. Congratulations to all A-level students at Sydney Russell School," she said.

Michael Tucker got three As and Tayler Reith got A*BB. Picture: Paul Bennett Michael Tucker got three As and Tayler Reith got A*BB. Picture: Paul Bennett

For Kieron Bell the day was life-changing in two ways with a clutch of top grades leading to the offer of an apprenticeship with the multinational investment bank, J.P. Morgan Chase.

"It's such a good opportunity. I had to take it," the 18-year-old said.

You may also want to watch:

Kieron was expecting to go to King's College, London, after getting an A grade in chemistry, an A in economics and A* in maths.

Osasenaga Emokpae plans to go to Manchester University to study robotics or software development. Picture: Paul Bennett Osasenaga Emokpae plans to go to Manchester University to study robotics or software development. Picture: Paul Bennett

But he will now be moving to Bournemouth to work at the bank and study for a degree in applied finance from the University of Exeter following his successful application to the firm.

And Kieron is not alone in seeing his dreams fulfilled with fellow student, Tayler Reith, now off to the University of East Anglia to study geography after achieving a B in the subject as well as an A* in psychology and B in sociology.

"I'm really happy but I was really shocked. I didn't expect to do that well," the 18-year-old said.

Michael Tucker got A grades in politics, history and English literature.

Reliving the moment he opened his envelope, the 18-year old said: "It was nice to be around friends sharing the moment. Two years of A-levels saw their ups and downs."

Jamie Jones got A*s in English literature, history and politics.

"It's good the hard work has paid off in the end," he said.

And on how he plans to celebrate an A in physics and A*s in maths and computer science, Osasenaga Emokpae said: "Nandos."