GCSE results: Sydney Russell celebrates bumper crop of top grades

Sydney Russell's Afzal Hussain will walk in the footsteps of prime ministers with his scholarship to Eton College. He secured his place after a set of stellar GCSE grades.

More students than ever have achieved top grades in this year's GCSE results at Sydney Russell secondary, according to principal Janis Davies.



The school saw half of students achieve 9 to 5s (equivalent to A* to D).

Ms Davies also applauded pupil Afzal Hussain, who won a scholarship to the prestigious Eton college.

"It's been a fantastic year again for SRS as our results go from strength to strength," said the principal.



"Our students have worked incredibly hard and this is reflected in the results they have achieved across the board, regardless of their starting point.

"We are particularly delighted in the number who have achieved the English Baccalaureate as well as the top grades."

For an EBacc, pupils must achieve 9 to 6s in subjects including English, maths, geography or history, a science and a language.

"More of our students than ever achieved the exceptional grade 9 and there has been a significant increase in the number achieving grades 9 to 5, which means they will have secured a place at our sixth form."