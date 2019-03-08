Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Dagenham school alumni come together to reconnect, network and inspire the next generation

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 July 2019

More than 90 guests attended the inaugural Sydney Russell Schooalumni celebration event. Picture: Sydney Russell School.

More than 90 guests attended the inaugural Sydney Russell Schooalumni celebration event. Picture: Sydney Russell School.

Archant

Former students of a Dagenham school from across three decades have come together to reminisce, network and celebrate its alumni programme.

The school alumni network has 226 members, who have signed up to reconnect to the school and inspire current students. Picture: Sydney Russell School.The school alumni network has 226 members, who have signed up to reconnect to the school and inspire current students. Picture: Sydney Russell School.

The Sydney Russell School alumni network was established in August 2018 and has 226 members, who have signed up to reconnect to the school and inspire current students.

More than 90 guests, including former students from 1993 through to this year. attended the inaugural alumni celebration event.

The evening featured performances from current students and speeches from alumni who have provided students with opportunities such as work experience at a law firm and a visit to No.10 Downing Street.

You may also want to watch:

Several members of Sydney Russell teaching staff are former students of the school.

School principal Janis Davies said: "It was a pleasure to meet so many confident, articulate and successful people and to be able to think that we contributed to that success.

"Over the year over 800 of our students have benefited from alumni interaction.

"I am very proud that SRS alumni are represented across the globe and in all the professions - law, medicine, the arts, business and education to name just a few.

Current students and alumni from 1993 through to this year attended the event. Picture: Sydney Russell School.Current students and alumni from 1993 through to this year attended the event. Picture: Sydney Russell School.

"Our alumni have become important partners in helping us ensure that our children receive an outstanding education, providing our children with experience, opportunities, networks and the support."

Visit networks.futurefirst.org.uk/former-student/sydneyrussell to sign up for the alumni network.

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Vintage vehicles and dog displays among attractions at family festival

The Dagenham steam and cider festival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Rush Green man jailed with gang for wave of cash machine thefts and home burglaries

Mantas Antulis, 26, from Rose Glen in Rush Green, has been jailed along with six others for a series of cash machine thefts in south east London. Picture: MPS.

Most Read

Man dies after car collides with ‘street furniture’ in Ripple Road, Barking

A man has died after colliding with street furniture at the junction between Ripple Road and the A13. Picture: GOOGLE

Car overturns in Dagenham crash

A car overturned during a crash this afternoon. Picture: CHRISTINE LUMBER

Woman sexually assaulted in Parsloes Park

Police were called to Parsloes Park on Saturday following reports of a serious sexual assault. Picture: Billy Edmunds

Vintage vehicles and dog displays among attractions at family festival

The Dagenham steam and cider festival. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Rush Green man jailed with gang for wave of cash machine thefts and home burglaries

Mantas Antulis, 26, from Rose Glen in Rush Green, has been jailed along with six others for a series of cash machine thefts in south east London. Picture: MPS.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Brundle sets play-off aim as Daggers start training

Dagenham & Redbridge players back in pre-season training (Pic: Daggers)

Cyclist in critical condition after Dagenham crash

The crash happened near the junction of Longbridge Road and Lodge Avenue. Picture: Google Maps

Dagenham school alumni come together to reconnect, network and inspire the next generation

More than 90 guests attended the inaugural Sydney Russell Schooalumni celebration event. Picture: Sydney Russell School.

East London boroughs form new safeguarding partnership for children at risk of exploitation

Police assaults in Hackney are on the rise. Picture: PA

Cricket: Essex close in on big win over Nots

Ravi Bopara of Essex runs a single to complete his century during Nottinghamshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Trent Bridge on 2nd July 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists