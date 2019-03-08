Dagenham school alumni come together to reconnect, network and inspire the next generation

Former students of a Dagenham school from across three decades have come together to reminisce, network and celebrate its alumni programme.

The Sydney Russell School alumni network was established in August 2018 and has 226 members, who have signed up to reconnect to the school and inspire current students.

More than 90 guests, including former students from 1993 through to this year. attended the inaugural alumni celebration event.

The evening featured performances from current students and speeches from alumni who have provided students with opportunities such as work experience at a law firm and a visit to No.10 Downing Street.

Several members of Sydney Russell teaching staff are former students of the school.

School principal Janis Davies said: "It was a pleasure to meet so many confident, articulate and successful people and to be able to think that we contributed to that success.

"Over the year over 800 of our students have benefited from alumni interaction.

"I am very proud that SRS alumni are represented across the globe and in all the professions - law, medicine, the arts, business and education to name just a few.

"Our alumni have become important partners in helping us ensure that our children receive an outstanding education, providing our children with experience, opportunities, networks and the support."

Visit networks.futurefirst.org.uk/former-student/sydneyrussell to sign up for the alumni network.