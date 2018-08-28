Search

Dagenham schoolboy wins scholarship to study at Eton

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 January 2019

Afzal Hussain has won a scholarship to Eton College. Picture: Charlotte Greenwood

Afzal Hussain has won a scholarship to Eton College. Picture: Charlotte Greenwood

Charlotte Greenwood

A bright schoolboy will be swapping Dagenham for Eton after winning a £72,000 scholarship to study at the prestigious public school.

Afzal Hussain, who is in Year 11 at Sydney Russell School, will begin studying for his A-levels at Eton College’s sixth form in September.

He spent an intense four days at the school, near Windsor, to earn his place, sitting multiple entrance exam papers as well as shining in interviews.

The college, which can trace its roots back to 1440 and boasts prime ministers and royalty among its alumni, will be a contrast to the Parsloes Avenue school he has attended for four and a half years.

Principal Janis Davies said: “While we will be sad to see such a remarkable young man leave the Sydney Russell fold, we are so proud to see Afzal making such great strides towards achieving his full potential and showing what Dagenham children are capable of.”

