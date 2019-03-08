Barking Abbey teacher starring in new national campaign

A teacher at Barking Abbey School is one of the faces of a new national campaign to encourage more people to consider the profession.

Gareth Williams will be starring in the Get Into Teaching campaign, which is being run by the Department for Education in a bid to attract people looking for a new challenge or to change their career.

He is among a group of teachers featuring in the short videos to highlight how they engage, support and inspire the next generation on a daily basis.

Gareth teaches modern foreign languages at Barking Abbey, which has sites in Longbridge Road and Sandringham Road.

He joined the profession in 2017, having previously worked in various roles for a supermarket chain.

He said: "I'm proud to be part of this new social media campaign, as it helps showcase how rewarding a career in teaching can be.

"Like many careers, teaching comes with its challenges, but knowing you can have a positive influence on students, both inside and outside of the classroom, is so rewarding.

"You have the opportunity, through every lesson, to support, inspire and ultimately shape lives."

He added: "My favourite part of being a teacher is sharing my passion and enjoyment for languages with the next generation."

The campaign is set to launch on Saturday, October 5 - timed to coincide with World Teachers' Day - with the seven short films set to be rolled out across social media in subsequent days.

Roger Pope, spokesman for the Get Into Teaching campaign, said: "Great teachers can help shape the lives of students on a daily basis.

"We hope that our new social media films will convey the many rewards that a career in teaching can bring, for anyone who is passionate about inspiring the next generation.

"I would encourage anyone looking for a rewarding and purpose-led career to explore teaching as an option by visiting the Get Into Teaching website and registering their interest."

For more information, visit getintoteaching.education.gov.uk