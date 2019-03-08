Search

Advanced search

Barking Abbey teacher starring in new national campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 October 2019

Barking Abbey School teacher Gareth Williams. Picture: Get Into Teaching

Barking Abbey School teacher Gareth Williams. Picture: Get Into Teaching

Get Into Teaching

A teacher at Barking Abbey School is one of the faces of a new national campaign to encourage more people to consider the profession.

Gareth Williams will be starring in the Get Into Teaching campaign, which is being run by the Department for Education in a bid to attract people looking for a new challenge or to change their career.

He is among a group of teachers featuring in the short videos to highlight how they engage, support and inspire the next generation on a daily basis.

Gareth teaches modern foreign languages at Barking Abbey, which has sites in Longbridge Road and Sandringham Road.

He joined the profession in 2017, having previously worked in various roles for a supermarket chain.

He said: "I'm proud to be part of this new social media campaign, as it helps showcase how rewarding a career in teaching can be.

"Like many careers, teaching comes with its challenges, but knowing you can have a positive influence on students, both inside and outside of the classroom, is so rewarding.

You may also want to watch:

"You have the opportunity, through every lesson, to support, inspire and ultimately shape lives."

He added: "My favourite part of being a teacher is sharing my passion and enjoyment for languages with the next generation."

The campaign is set to launch on Saturday, October 5 - timed to coincide with World Teachers' Day - with the seven short films set to be rolled out across social media in subsequent days.

Roger Pope, spokesman for the Get Into Teaching campaign, said: "Great teachers can help shape the lives of students on a daily basis.

"We hope that our new social media films will convey the many rewards that a career in teaching can bring, for anyone who is passionate about inspiring the next generation.

"I would encourage anyone looking for a rewarding and purpose-led career to explore teaching as an option by visiting the Get Into Teaching website and registering their interest."

For more information, visit getintoteaching.education.gov.uk

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Barking and Dagenham council tenants’ fees have almost doubled over past 15 years

A Barking and Dagenham Council tower block. Picture: Luke Acton.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Most Read

Trading standards seize £50k of fake goods in raid on illegally rented Dagenham house

More than 1,500 perfumes were removed in the raid. Picture: LBBD

Woman on tracks at East Ham suspends District line between Plaistow and Upney

Picture: Katie Collins/PA Wire.

Barking and Dagenham council tenants’ fees have almost doubled over past 15 years

A Barking and Dagenham Council tower block. Picture: Luke Acton.

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Boy, 13, must sign sex offenders register after exposing himself on Barking bus

An EL2 bus in front of Barking station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Mark Noble greets team-mate Aaron Cresswell after the final whistle during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Barking skipper Forde hoping for a big reaction

during Upminster RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Hall Lane Playing Fields on 14th September 2019

Daggers aim to continue run as in-form Barnet rivals visit

Kenny Clark of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Barking Abbey teacher starring in new national campaign

Barking Abbey School teacher Gareth Williams. Picture: Get Into Teaching

Young Dagenham readers visited by children’s football author

Author Dan Freedman speaking in front Robert Clack pupils. Picture: LBBD.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists