Tesco boss visits Dagenham school

PUBLISHED: 12:00 17 March 2019

L-R Harshal Gore, GS1; Simon Wainwright, IGD; Karen Paterson, Tesco; Jason Tarry, Tesco; Angelica Harris, Standard Brands; Dan Simpson, Future FIrst; Jane Home, Asda; Simon Charlton, Eastbrook School, Alex Flemming, Future First. Eastbrook School, IGD Schools Programme 08 Mar 19. Photo: Tom Parkes ©Tom Parkes +44 (0)7831 214060 www.tomparkes.com

Tom Parkes

The chief exec of Tesco has proved that every little helps on a school visit.

Jason Tarry, CEO of the supermarket, joined industry figures from rival Asda, communications firm GS1 and Standard Brands at Eastbrook School in Dagenham on Friday to inspire students on careers in the retail and grocery industry.

The workshop, part of charity IGD’s Feeding Britain’s Future project, focused on helping Year 9 students prepare for the world of work.

Susan Barratt, IGD boss, said: “The programme brings our industry together to enthuse the next generation.

“It provides insight into the roles on offer within the food and grocery supply chain, along with training in the skills needed to succeed.”

Since beginning in 2015, the programme has reached thousands of young people across the country and regularly receives positive feedback from students, teachers and volunteers.

Ms Barratt added: “Our volunteers have a unique perspective on the food and grocery industry, and provid new insights to those starting out in their careers. They can all be proud of their achievements We are grateful for their support.”

