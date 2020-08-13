Search

A-levels: The Warren School sixth form cohort praised as many go on to Russell Group universities

PUBLISHED: 14:19 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 13 August 2020

Finn Newman is

Finn Newman is "thrilled to continue The Warren School tradition of being awarded a place at Oxford University” after earning A*, A, B. Picture: Mark Farnsworth / The Warren School

Archant

The Warren School has praised its sixth form pupils for their A-levels examinations results, with many going on to study at Russell Group universities.

Chrystal Eboji, who earned D*, D*, D*, will study aerospace engineering at Hertfordshire University. Picture: Mark Farnsworth / The Warren SchoolChrystal Eboji, who earned D*, D*, D*, will study aerospace engineering at Hertfordshire University. Picture: Mark Farnsworth / The Warren School

Pupils at the Whalebone Lane North, Chadwell Heath school achieved a high number of A* and A grades, alongside an excellent set of Level Three BTEC results.

Everyone who applied for university secured their places.

Headteacher Jennifer Ashe praised the sixth formers for their fortitude and good humour during a tumultuous year.

Xheku Prebibaj will be studying social sciences at Leeds after impressive A-level results of A, A, A, A, B. Picture: Mark Farnsworth / The Warren SchoolXheku Prebibaj will be studying social sciences at Leeds after impressive A-level results of A, A, A, A, B. Picture: Mark Farnsworth / The Warren School

“I am thrilled with the achievements of our students this year despite the adversity they have had to overcome,” she said.

“The school wishes them every success.”

Some of the highest achievers going on to university include: Finn Newman with A*, A, B, who will be reading English at Oxford University; Chrystal Eboji, who will be studying aerospace engineering at Hertfordshire after earning D*, D*, D*; and Sabah Ahmad, who achieved A*, A*, A ahead of an engineering degree at Imperial College.

Xheku Prebibaj earned A, A, A, A, B and will study social sciences at Leeds, while Ahssan Qureshi, who will study engineering at UCL, achieved grades of A*, A, A, A.

