A-level results: Teenager is first from The Warren School to earn Oxford place
PUBLISHED: 12:52 15 August 2019
The Warren School
A bright teenager has become the first pupil from The Warren School to secure a place at Oxford University.
Nimra Khan said she was "thrilled" to be studying English at Merton College after securing A*AA in her A-levels.
You may also want to watch:
Headteacher Jenifer Ashe was full of praise for her, saying: "Nimra is the first student to attend Oxford University from The Warren School and she is now a role model for all of our students."
Every pupil from the Whalebone Lane North, Dagenham school who applied for university has earned a place, with a quarter going to Russell Group universities.
Top achievers include Linda Lasmane, who got three A grades and will be studying finance at Queen Mary London, and Archie Harris, who is going to study maths at Loughborough University after bagging AAB grades.