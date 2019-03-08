Search

A-level results: Teenager is first from The Warren School to earn Oxford place

PUBLISHED: 12:52 15 August 2019

Nimra Khan is the first pupil from The Warren School to go to Oxford. Picture: The Warren School

Nimra Khan is the first pupil from The Warren School to go to Oxford. Picture: The Warren School

The Warren School

A bright teenager has become the first pupil from The Warren School to secure a place at Oxford University.

Nimra Khan said she was "thrilled" to be studying English at Merton College after securing A*AA in her A-levels.

Headteacher Jenifer Ashe was full of praise for her, saying: "Nimra is the first student to attend Oxford University from The Warren School and she is now a role model for all of our students."

Every pupil from the Whalebone Lane North, Dagenham school who applied for university has earned a place, with a quarter going to Russell Group universities.

Top achievers include Linda Lasmane, who got three A grades and will be studying finance at Queen Mary London, and Archie Harris, who is going to study maths at Loughborough University after bagging AAB grades.

