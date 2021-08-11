A Level results: The Warren School's largest cohort receive grades

Published: 3:38 PM August 11, 2021

The Warren School pupils Rukhsar Bhola, Zac Davis and Bradley Deacon with their results. - Credit: The Warren School

The Warren School's largest cohort have picked up their A Level results with more than 110 pupils receiving grades this year.

A record number of pupils from the school in Whalebone Lane North, Chadwell Heath secured places at Russell Group universities across the country.

Among the top achievers, Zac Davis achieved A*A*A* in mathematics, further mathematics and physics.

The Warren School pupils Elena Gageanu and Daniel Haheu. - Credit: The Warren School

Zac, who secured a place at Queen Mary to study mathematics, said: "The last two years have been great, it was a challenge but worth all the hours I put in."

Daniel Haheu was awarded A*, A, A and secured a place at University College London.

He said: "This was the hardest two years but all the work was well worth it."

The Warren School hadteacher Jennifer Ashe said: "We are proud of the way the students have overcome the challenges of the last two years and are delighted with the results they have secured."