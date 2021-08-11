A Level results: The Warren School's largest cohort receive grades
- Credit: The Warren School
The Warren School's largest cohort have picked up their A Level results with more than 110 pupils receiving grades this year.
A record number of pupils from the school in Whalebone Lane North, Chadwell Heath secured places at Russell Group universities across the country.
Among the top achievers, Zac Davis achieved A*A*A* in mathematics, further mathematics and physics.
Zac, who secured a place at Queen Mary to study mathematics, said: "The last two years have been great, it was a challenge but worth all the hours I put in."
Daniel Haheu was awarded A*, A, A and secured a place at University College London.
You may also want to watch:
He said: "This was the hardest two years but all the work was well worth it."
The Warren School hadteacher Jennifer Ashe said: "We are proud of the way the students have overcome the challenges of the last two years and are delighted with the results they have secured."
Most Read
- 1 'It's time they listened': Council urged to scrap CPZ in Dagenham
- 2 Dagenham Farm to sell fresh, organic produce at new stall
- 3 Investigation after house fire in Dagenham
- 4 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
- 5 A Level results 2021: Robert Clack School achieves record Russell Group places
- 6 'This is a matter of upholding local democracy': Jon Cruddas slams CPZ roll out in Dagenham
- 7 Elderly woman found with head injury in Barking
- 8 A Level results 2021: Jo Richardson Community School 'delighted' after two 'challenging' years
- 9 Boy, 14, in critical condition after Chadwell Heath stabbing
- 10 Nurse 'over the moon' after crime novels book deal