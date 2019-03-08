Search

GCSE results: Best ever results at The Warren School

PUBLISHED: 17:15 22 August 2019

The Warren School pupils Oluwatorera Akinmoyede and Elena Gareanu. Picture: Paul Bennett

The Warren School is celebrating its best ever set of GCSE results, with an increase in the number of pupils achieving the top grades.

The school has a predicted Progress 8 score - the improvement made by pupils in eight subjects comparative to their peers - of 0.19, with many pupils achieving a 7 or above in all subjects, roughly equivalent to A or A*.

Top achievers include Enaya Aktar and Elena Gageanu, who both achieved all 8s and 9s, while Shea Desmond and Sumaiya Tanvin achieved all 7-9s.

Headteacher Jennifer Ashe said: "The school is grateful to all staff, students and parents for their hard work for another set of great results."

