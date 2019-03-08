GCSE results: Best ever results at The Warren School

The Warren School is celebrating its best ever set of GCSE results, with an increase in the number of pupils achieving the top grades.

The school has a predicted Progress 8 score - the improvement made by pupils in eight subjects comparative to their peers - of 0.19, with many pupils achieving a 7 or above in all subjects, roughly equivalent to A or A*.

Top achievers include Enaya Aktar and Elena Gageanu, who both achieved all 8s and 9s, while Shea Desmond and Sumaiya Tanvin achieved all 7-9s.

Headteacher Jennifer Ashe said: "The school is grateful to all staff, students and parents for their hard work for another set of great results."