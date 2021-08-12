GCSE results: The Warren School celebrates success amid record enrolments
- Credit: The Warren School
The Warren School is celebrating GSCEs success and a record number of sixth form enrolments.
Ciron Visahar was among the top achievers at the school in Whalebone Lane North, Chadwell Heath with seven grade 9s and three 8s, while Morgan Arnold earned six 9s and three grade 8s.
Ciron said: “I am delighted with my results and am very grateful for the support from my teachers.
“I am proud to be part of the Warren School and am looking forward to continuing my studies at Warren Sixth Form in maths, further maths and history.”
Ellie Bell achieved three 9s and four 8s and Ahmad Naeem Yamin was awarded six 9s, two 8s and two 7s.
You may also want to watch:
The Warren School headteacher Jennifer Ashe said: “We are delighted with how the students have coped with the challenges of the last two years and very proud of the grades they have secured.
“A record number have enrolled in our Sixth Form and I look forward to celebrating further successes.”
Most Read
- 1 Investigation after house fire in Dagenham
- 2 Girl, 15, dies four days after incident at Barking's Capital Karts
- 3 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
- 4 Elderly woman found with head injury in Barking
- 5 'This is a matter of upholding local democracy': Jon Cruddas slams CPZ roll out in Dagenham
- 6 Donations plea to complete £5 million Becontree Estate community centre
- 7 Dagenham Farm to sell fresh, organic produce at new stall
- 8 Barking boss Gardner revealed disappointment of being in the Isthmian North
- 9 A Level results 2021: Robert Clack School achieves record Russell Group places
- 10 A Level results: The Warren School's largest cohort receive grades