GCSE results: The Warren School celebrates success amid record enrolments

Published: 4:48 PM August 12, 2021

Bradley Pike and Ahmad Naeem compare GCSE grades at The Warren School. - Credit: The Warren School

The Warren School is celebrating GSCEs success and a record number of sixth form enrolments.

Ciron Visahar was among the top achievers at the school in Whalebone Lane North, Chadwell Heath with seven grade 9s and three 8s, while Morgan Arnold earned six 9s and three grade 8s.

Ciron Visahar was "delighted" with his GCSE results. - Credit: The Warren School

Ciron said: “I am delighted with my results and am very grateful for the support from my teachers.

“I am proud to be part of the Warren School and am looking forward to continuing my studies at Warren Sixth Form in maths, further maths and history.”

The Warren School pupil Ellie Bell with her GCSE results. - Credit: The Warren School

Ellie Bell achieved three 9s and four 8s and Ahmad Naeem Yamin was awarded six 9s, two 8s and two 7s.

The Warren School headteacher Jennifer Ashe said: “We are delighted with how the students have coped with the challenges of the last two years and very proud of the grades they have secured.

“A record number have enrolled in our Sixth Form and I look forward to celebrating further successes.”