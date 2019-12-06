Dagenham school sets example for meeting pupils' emotional and social needs

Thomas Arnold Primary School's Thrive team Holly Pottle, Clare Jolly, Julia Kemp and Katie Parks. Picture: LBBD Archant

A primary school in Dagenham will act as an example to others in the area after receiving unique accreditation.

Thomas Arnold Primary School recently became the first in London to be awarded ambassador status by education training provider Thrive.

Thrive trains teachers to make pupils feel safe and secure, as well as empowering them to meet their emotional and social needs.

It encourages pupils to be creative, so they can better understand and manage their emotions whilst developing their emotional literacy skills.

As a Thrive ambassador school, Thomas Arnold will share good practice with other schools, which will involve hosting workshops and awareness sessions for headteachers in the area.

Thomas Arnold headteacher Monica Gallagher said: "I am very proud of the work that the Thrive team are doing to support the social and emotional needs of our pupils. Thrive has become an integral part of our school and we are looking forward to showcasing the work that we are doing."