Search

Advanced search

Dagenham school sets example for meeting pupils' emotional and social needs

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 December 2019

Thomas Arnold Primary School's Thrive team Holly Pottle, Clare Jolly, Julia Kemp and Katie Parks. Picture: LBBD

Thomas Arnold Primary School's Thrive team Holly Pottle, Clare Jolly, Julia Kemp and Katie Parks. Picture: LBBD

Archant

A primary school in Dagenham will act as an example to others in the area after receiving unique accreditation.

Thomas Arnold Primary School recently became the first in London to be awarded ambassador status by education training provider Thrive.

You may also want to watch:

Thrive trains teachers to make pupils feel safe and secure, as well as empowering them to meet their emotional and social needs.

It encourages pupils to be creative, so they can better understand and manage their emotions whilst developing their emotional literacy skills.

As a Thrive ambassador school, Thomas Arnold will share good practice with other schools, which will involve hosting workshops and awareness sessions for headteachers in the area.

Thomas Arnold headteacher Monica Gallagher said: "I am very proud of the work that the Thrive team are doing to support the social and emotional needs of our pupils. Thrive has become an integral part of our school and we are looking forward to showcasing the work that we are doing."

Most Read

Hopes for more jobs and investment as data centre from Japanese giant gets ready to open in Dagenham

One of the bare server halls in the data centre. It's slated to open May 1, 2020. Picture: Luke Acton.

Parents hail ‘hero’ who saved their six-year old son from dog attack in Dagenham

L-R: Sister Ishnoor, aged two, mum Sandeep Kaur, dad Harpal Singh and Arjun, six, at their home in Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham man, 20, jailed after string of vehicle thefts in Kent

Kyle Ainsley, 20, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after stealing vehicles from the driveways in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

New parking system installed at Barking’s Vicarage Field

Vicarage Field is set to introduce a new parking system in an effort to prevent queuing. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dagenham woman catches Plaistow cemetery gardeners pocketing booze tributes at partner’s grave

Sue wanted to create a shrine to her partner who died in May at the age of 48 from Motor Neurone Disease. Picture: Jon King

Most Read

Hopes for more jobs and investment as data centre from Japanese giant gets ready to open in Dagenham

One of the bare server halls in the data centre. It's slated to open May 1, 2020. Picture: Luke Acton.

Parents hail ‘hero’ who saved their six-year old son from dog attack in Dagenham

L-R: Sister Ishnoor, aged two, mum Sandeep Kaur, dad Harpal Singh and Arjun, six, at their home in Dagenham. Picture: Jon King

Dagenham man, 20, jailed after string of vehicle thefts in Kent

Kyle Ainsley, 20, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment after stealing vehicles from the driveways in Kent. Picture: Kent Police

New parking system installed at Barking’s Vicarage Field

Vicarage Field is set to introduce a new parking system in an effort to prevent queuing. Picture: Ken Mears.

Dagenham woman catches Plaistow cemetery gardeners pocketing booze tributes at partner’s grave

Sue wanted to create a shrine to her partner who died in May at the age of 48 from Motor Neurone Disease. Picture: Jon King

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking boss Gardner says confidence is high ahead of clash with leaders Hanwell

Sherri Artmeladze turns away from an opponent (pic Terry Gilbert)

East London Football Podcast: West Ham endure mixed week, O’s look forward, while Daggers in injury crisis

West Ham United's Declan Rice celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Daggers blog: Something has to change

Ben House of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Injury-hit Dagenham eager to end bad run of fortunes

Emmanuel Onariase of Dagenham and Redbridge scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Playfinder’s mission to create a healthier, happier nation through sport is on target

Playerfinder app (Pic:My Local Pitch)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists