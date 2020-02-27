Search

Advanced search

Dagenham primary pupils lead community project to improve green space

PUBLISHED: 17:00 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 27 February 2020

Thomas Arnold Primary School pupils and staff with Mayor Peter Chand at the green. Picture: Thomas Arnold Primary School

Thomas Arnold Primary School pupils and staff with Mayor Peter Chand at the green. Picture: Thomas Arnold Primary School

Archant

Unhappy that their area was being treated badly, children from one Dagenham primary school decided to do something about it.

Pupils and staff came together with residents of the area to dig a path, dig out flower beds and plant more than 20 willow trees on the green. Picture: Thomas Arnold Primary SchoolPupils and staff came together with residents of the area to dig a path, dig out flower beds and plant more than 20 willow trees on the green. Picture: Thomas Arnold Primary School

Thomas Arnold Primary School pupils talked about how they would have to walk past lots of litter and fly tipping on the nearby green.

You may also want to watch:

The children took it upon themselves to write to their MP Jon Cruddas, who put them in touch with charity Every One Every Day, which helped the school to transform the open corner into a community garden space.

Children and staff from Thomas Arnold, residents of the area and Mayor Peter Chand came together to dig a path, dig out flower beds and plant more than 20 willow trees on the green.

Teacher Jon Stringer said: "Having led the project for Thomas Arnold School, it has been great to see our community come together and inspire the children to improve their local area.

"We were all very excited to roll up our sleeves and get involved."

Most Read

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Councillors approve plans for 196 homes on site of former Barking pub

Councillors approved plans for homes on the site of the former White Horse pub in Barking. Picture: Jacob Ranson

Barking and Dagenham Council planning to buy former Muller plot

The council wants to buy Muller's former site in Selina Lane. Picture: Google

Post letters: Controlled parking zones, absent pupils and supporting children

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Most Read

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Councillors approve plans for 196 homes on site of former Barking pub

Councillors approved plans for homes on the site of the former White Horse pub in Barking. Picture: Jacob Ranson

Barking and Dagenham Council planning to buy former Muller plot

The council wants to buy Muller's former site in Selina Lane. Picture: Google

Post letters: Controlled parking zones, absent pupils and supporting children

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Barking captain Cohen says they can’t fear relegation as they head into final stretch

Barking RFC vs Old Cooperians RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at Gale Street on 22nd February 2020

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Barking & Dagenham girls get better of Gloucester

Rihanna Zaman of Barking & Dagenham girls' district squad

Dagenham primary pupils lead community project to improve green space

Thomas Arnold Primary School pupils and staff with Mayor Peter Chand at the green. Picture: Thomas Arnold Primary School

Flipping good fun in Barking college’s annual Pancake Day race

Habil Mustapha (left) on his way to victory in the men's annual Pancake Day race at the Technical Skills Academy in Barking. Picture: TSA
Drive 24