Dagenham primary pupils lead community project to improve green space

Thomas Arnold Primary School pupils and staff with Mayor Peter Chand at the green. Picture: Thomas Arnold Primary School Archant

Unhappy that their area was being treated badly, children from one Dagenham primary school decided to do something about it.

Pupils and staff came together with residents of the area to dig a path, dig out flower beds and plant more than 20 willow trees on the green. Picture: Thomas Arnold Primary School

Thomas Arnold Primary School pupils talked about how they would have to walk past lots of litter and fly tipping on the nearby green.

The children took it upon themselves to write to their MP Jon Cruddas, who put them in touch with charity Every One Every Day, which helped the school to transform the open corner into a community garden space.

Children and staff from Thomas Arnold, residents of the area and Mayor Peter Chand came together to dig a path, dig out flower beds and plant more than 20 willow trees on the green.

Teacher Jon Stringer said: "Having led the project for Thomas Arnold School, it has been great to see our community come together and inspire the children to improve their local area.

"We were all very excited to roll up our sleeves and get involved."