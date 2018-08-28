Barking and Dagenham College students build marshmallow-topped tower
PUBLISHED: 09:30 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 24 January 2019
Archant
One yard of tape, one yard of string, 20 sticks of spaghetti and one marshmallow.
These are the building materials for the marshmallow challenge, which Barking and Dagenham College has used to teach their students teamwork and leadership skills.
Used by schools and businesses across the globe, the challenge is to build the tallest freestanding structure possible: the marshmallow must be on top and the structure cannot be suspended from the ceiling.
Dagenham beauty student Lucy Blythe, 17, was part of the winning team of four: “It was such a giggle and afterwards we all had time to reflect on our teamwork, such as what our strengths and weaknesses were.
“I learnt some really valuable lessons for the future.”
Tim Carey, business enterprise lead at Barking and Dagenham College said that the team Lucy built was 21 inches tall, an inch more than most business graduates manage.