Barking and Dagenham College students build marshmallow-topped tower

The marshmallow challenge tests students’ teamwork (Lucy Blythe is pictured front centre). Picture: Barking and Dagenham College. Archant

One yard of tape, one yard of string, 20 sticks of spaghetti and one marshmallow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

These are the building materials for the marshmallow challenge, which Barking and Dagenham College has used to teach their students teamwork and leadership skills.

Used by schools and businesses across the globe, the challenge is to build the tallest freestanding structure possible: the marshmallow must be on top and the structure cannot be suspended from the ceiling.

Dagenham beauty student Lucy Blythe, 17, was part of the winning team of four: “It was such a giggle and afterwards we all had time to reflect on our teamwork, such as what our strengths and weaknesses were.

“I learnt some really valuable lessons for the future.”

Tim Carey, business enterprise lead at Barking and Dagenham College said that the team Lucy built was 21 inches tall, an inch more than most business graduates manage.