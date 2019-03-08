Dagenham teacher celebrates after scooping award from schools chain

Laura Birdsey was named Primary NQT of the Year at a spectacular black tie gala held at the Cutlers� Hall in Sheffield. She collected her award from Sir Jon Coles Picture: JIM VARNEY copyright Jim Varney 2019

A primary teacher just starting out in her career has scooped an award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Laura with colleagues including David Ellison Principal of Goresbrook Primary School. Picture: JIM VARNEY Laura with colleagues including David Ellison Principal of Goresbrook Primary School. Picture: JIM VARNEY

Staff and students at Goresbrook School in Cook Road, Dagenham, are celebrating after Laura Birdsey was named primary NQT of the year at a gala held in Sheffield on Friday.

Laura picked up the award at United Learning's national Best in Everyone Awards which celebrate the achievements of pupils and staff from its chain of schools.

You may also want to watch:

Laura said: "I am absolutely over the moon and feel extremely honoured and privileged to have been nominated, let alone receive this award.

Laura Birdsey was named Primary NQT of the Year at a spectacular black tie gala held at the Cutlers� Hall in Sheffield. She collected her award from Sir Jon Coles Picture: JIM VARNEY Laura Birdsey was named Primary NQT of the Year at a spectacular black tie gala held at the Cutlers� Hall in Sheffield. She collected her award from Sir Jon Coles Picture: JIM VARNEY

"Although it has been a challenging year, I have loved every single minute and could not have done it without my wonderful students and the support of everyone at Goresbrook."

She was nominated by colleagues for her positive attitude, dedication to pupils and attention to detail.

Congratulating Laura, principal David Ellison said: "Laura's enthusiasm, dedication and drive to bring out the best in others are apparent in everything she does.

"She creates excitement in lessons and works tirelessly to give pupils the best education."