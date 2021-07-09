News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News > Education

Valence Primary teachers to continue strike action

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:27 AM July 9, 2021   
strikers outside the school

Teachers and supporters outside Valence Primary School's site in St Georges Road on the third day of strike action. - Credit: Jon King

Teachers at a school in Dagenham will continue strike action unless their demands are met, according to a union.

National Education Union (NEU) members from Valence Primary want managers to drop plans to cut pay rewards.

Dominic Byrne, NEU secretary for Barking and Dagenham, said: "This will continue for as long as the members stay strong. It's a legitimate dispute following an attack on the terms and conditions of our members."

About 15 staff and supporters formed a picket outside the primary's site in St Georges Road on Thursday, July 8 on the third day of a planned six day strike.

Action is also being taken at the primary's base in Bonham Road.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Byrne said: "It's going well. Although the school is nominally open with some classes on, the curriculum is not being taught."

He criticised Barking and Dagenham Council, alleging it was allowing the school to deploy other staff to break the strike by taking classes.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pictures: First customers through the doors as new Lidl opens
  2. 2 Barking pensioners hit with £900 worth of parking fines
  3. 3 Idris Elba pays tribute to college at launch of TV studio
  1. 4 Mum appeals for help to find son's 'prized possession' after he died in fatal Dagenham crash
  2. 5 Plans submitted for £50m industrial development in Dagenham
  3. 6 Valence Primary teachers to continue strike action
  4. 7 First look inside show home of 1,089-home Abbey Quay development
  5. 8 New Lidl store in Becontree Heath set to open next week
  6. 9 Boy, 14, 'attacked' in Mayesbrook Park
  7. 10 Man in hospital after stabbing in Dagenham

On the impact on pupils, who have already lost time in school due to Covid-19, Mr Byrne said: "Haven't the staff also been through a lot?

"They kept the school open, risked their own health and that of their families. Why, after people made those sacrifices, would you target them?"

The school says the changes are part of a management restructuring due to come into effect in 2024.

It added that a drop in pupil numbers has seen funding cut to the point where it cannot sustain current pay levels.

The disagreement centres on pay rewards for extra responsibilities undertaken by teachers.

The primary wants to bring their number, level and value in line with similarly sized schools.

But the NEU says the savings amount to less than £50,000 a year and could be found elsewhere.

The council did not respond to the Post's request for comment before its deadline.

Education News
Barking and Dagenham News
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bowlers Angling in Dagenham closing down

Nostalgia

Well-known Barking and Dagenham shops that have closed in last decade

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
goresbrook interchange A13

Emergency Services

Six-car crash shuts down section of A13 in Dagenham

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Traffic in the rain on the A406 in South Woodford

London Weather

East London weather forecast: Yellow warning for thunderstorms

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
The Ford Dagenham engine plant. Picture: Isabel Infantes.

Emergency Services

Plans to build new ambulance model at Ford Dagenham and create 100 jobs

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon