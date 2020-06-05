Search

Advanced search

University to hold virtual open day for prospective Dagenham students

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 June 2020

CU London regional recruitment manager Martin Bell. Picture: CU London

CU London regional recruitment manager Martin Bell. Picture: CU London

Archant

Prospective university students can find out more about studying for a degree in Dagenham without leaving their homes.

CU London, which is based at the former Dagenham Civic Centre and part of the Coventry University Group, is set to host a virtual open day on Saturday, June 13, from 10am to 2pm.

It will provide an insight into studying at CU London by academic heads Salih Kirmizi and Friday Adejo, as well as presentations on topics including admissions, accommodation and student support.

There will also be course videos, live chats with tutors who can answer any questions, and virtual lounges where prospective students can network with each other.

You may also want to watch:

The event will provide details on all the courses CU London offers, including two new courses launching in September - Sport and Leisure Management BA and Applied Psychology BSc.

CU London regional recruitment manager Martin Bell said the online event is designed to replicate on-site open days as closely as possible, while ensuring social distancing guidelines are followed.

He said: “Our virtual open day will provide prospective students with all the information they would receive at an event held on campus, but from the safety of their homes.

“Attendees will arrive into a virtual reception area where they will be directed to the different talks and presentations that are taking place.

“We are making the event as interactive as possible to ensure potential students are able to get all the information they need to make informed decisions about their next steps, despite the current lockdown.”

Registration for the event is now open. Visit www.coventry.ac.uk/cul/open-days to sign up.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘The end of an era’: Dagenham Sunday Market to permanently close

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Man in critical condition after Barking shooting

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

‘No respect’: Revellers flout lockdown rules to attend party in Barking

Up to 30 people were seen at a party in Linton Road, Barking which started on Saturday night and carried on until Sunday afternoon according to neighbours. Picture: Submitted

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Children and adults flee blaze as flames damage Dagenham play centre

A fire in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, damaged part of Trinity Playcentre. Picture: Galya Racheva

Most Read

‘The end of an era’: Dagenham Sunday Market to permanently close

Dagenham Sunday Market. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Man in critical condition after Barking shooting

Police were called to reports of a shooting in Wilmington Gardens, Barking. Picture: Paul Bennett

‘No respect’: Revellers flout lockdown rules to attend party in Barking

Up to 30 people were seen at a party in Linton Road, Barking which started on Saturday night and carried on until Sunday afternoon according to neighbours. Picture: Submitted

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen’s and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Children and adults flee blaze as flames damage Dagenham play centre

A fire in Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, damaged part of Trinity Playcentre. Picture: Galya Racheva

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Fan favourite Lehmann loving West Ham life

West Ham United's Alisha Lehmann (pic Nick Potts/PA)

University to hold virtual open day for prospective Dagenham students

CU London regional recruitment manager Martin Bell. Picture: CU London

Opinion: Constituents still stranded abroad

Margaret Hodge MP expressed frustrations about being denied the right to vote due to shielding because of coronavirus. Picture: Office of Margaret Hodge

Opinion: I’ve taken the antibody test

Comedian Steve Allen has bought a coronavirus antibody test.

Good advice for new runners

More people have been getting out to exercise during the coronavirus pandemic
Drive 24