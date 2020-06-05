University to hold virtual open day for prospective Dagenham students

Prospective university students can find out more about studying for a degree in Dagenham without leaving their homes.

CU London, which is based at the former Dagenham Civic Centre and part of the Coventry University Group, is set to host a virtual open day on Saturday, June 13, from 10am to 2pm.

It will provide an insight into studying at CU London by academic heads Salih Kirmizi and Friday Adejo, as well as presentations on topics including admissions, accommodation and student support.

There will also be course videos, live chats with tutors who can answer any questions, and virtual lounges where prospective students can network with each other.

The event will provide details on all the courses CU London offers, including two new courses launching in September - Sport and Leisure Management BA and Applied Psychology BSc.

CU London regional recruitment manager Martin Bell said the online event is designed to replicate on-site open days as closely as possible, while ensuring social distancing guidelines are followed.

He said: “Our virtual open day will provide prospective students with all the information they would receive at an event held on campus, but from the safety of their homes.

“Attendees will arrive into a virtual reception area where they will be directed to the different talks and presentations that are taking place.

“We are making the event as interactive as possible to ensure potential students are able to get all the information they need to make informed decisions about their next steps, despite the current lockdown.”

Registration for the event is now open. Visit www.coventry.ac.uk/cul/open-days to sign up.