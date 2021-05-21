Top Trumps-style game a 'top way' to build Barking pupils' aspirations
- Credit: Jon Barlow
Pupils have been dealt a glimpse of jobs in the building trade thanks to a Top Trumps-style game.
Wates Residential launched the playing cards at Greatfields School in St Mary's, Barking to inspire youngsters to consider jobs in the industry.
The secondary is close to the Gascoigne Estate where the firm is building more than 500 homes. All 700 pupils received a pack of cards.
Headteacher Richard Paul said: "We are excited to be working alongside Wates in promoting the industry."
The highest-ranking card is chief executive officer with operations director and architect scoring highly too.
Cllr Darren Rodwell, who was at the launch, said the game "is a top way to help build young people’s aspirations."
Adrian Fennessy, operations director at Wates, said: "I am proud to support the young people of Barking."
Most Read
- 1 Man killed in crash between motorcycle and car in Dagenham
- 2 Fire at Dagenham laundrette and warehouse brought under control
- 3 Knives found during weapons sweep in Dagenham
- 4 School pupil among Indian Covid variant cases in Barking and Dagenham
- 5 West Ham Women's managing director Jack Sullivan to step down
- 6 Barking and Dagenham has the fewest pubs in London, study finds
- 7 'Horrific maze': call for block to be repaired and scaffolding taken down
- 8 Jailed: Dagenham car burglar after 100mph pursuit in Romford
- 9 Drivers escape injury in Dagenham crash
- 10 Drug offences up 44pc in Barking and Dagenham last year