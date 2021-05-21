News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Top Trumps-style game a 'top way' to build Barking pupils' aspirations

Jon King

Published: 12:23 PM May 21, 2021   
greatfields pupils play top trumps style game

Pupils from Greatfields School in St Mary's play the Top-Trumps-style game which aims to teach them about opportunities in the building industry. - Credit: Jon Barlow

Pupils have been dealt a glimpse of jobs in the building trade thanks to a Top Trumps-style game.

Wates Residential launched the playing cards at Greatfields School in St Mary's, Barking to inspire youngsters to consider jobs in the industry.

The secondary is close to the Gascoigne Estate where the firm is building more than 500 homes. All 700 pupils received a pack of cards.

Headteacher Richard Paul said: "We are excited to be working alongside Wates in promoting the industry."

The highest-ranking card is chief executive officer with operations director and architect scoring highly too.

Cllr Darren Rodwell, who was at the launch, said the game "is a top way to help build young people’s aspirations."

Adrian Fennessy, operations director at Wates, said: "I am proud to support the young people of Barking."

