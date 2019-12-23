New college club helping women get into construction in Barking & Dagenham

Barking & Dagenham College has started a new club to get women working in the construction industry.

Partnering with the charity Women Into Construction, the new "construction club" is set to give advice to female students about roles and routes into construction.

The club is hoping to offer one-to-one employability and mentoring sessions, as well as setting up work placements and site visits with construction contractors.

Holly Bridge, who studies construction and design at Barking & Dagenham College and one of the first club members said: "It was really interesting to talk to the employer at the meeting. I'm looking forward to starting my work placement and gaining experience in the construction industry next year."

The Construction Club is aiming to help the women apply for jobs and with getting CSCS cards to work on construction sites.

Anna Walterskotter, project manager for Women Into Construction, said: "With the help of Barking & Dagenham College and this new initiative, we hope to see many new young women obtain jobs and start their career."