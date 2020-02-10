Search

Dagenham pupil gets a first in his dissertation - in Year 9

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 February 2020

Kai Joseph has achieved a first in his dissertation and had his work published in the Scholar magazine. Picture: All Saints

Kai Joseph has achieved a first in his dissertation and had his work published in the Scholar magazine. Picture: All Saints

All Saints

A talented teenager has gained top marks for his dissertation and had his work published in a magazine - and he's only in Year 9.

All Saints Catholic School pupil Kai Joseph is part of the Brilliant Club, a programme which aims to help secondary school pupils access higher education.

As well as gaining a first for his philosophy dissertation, Kai's essay was also published in the Scholar magazine - the Brilliant Club's termly academic journal to showcase the best work produced by young participants.

"University professors tutor a group of pupils for six to eight weeks at university level study," explained Nick Pauro, assistant headteacher at the Wood Lane, Dagenham school.

"They then produce a piece of work around that study.

"Kai's was so good, very philosophical."

For more information about the Brilliant Club, visit thebrilliantclub.org

