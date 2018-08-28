Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

PUBLISHED: 12:09 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 29 January 2019

Four engines and 25 firefighters attended the blaze in High Road, Chadwell Heath. Picture: LFB

Four engines and 25 firefighters attended the blaze in High Road, Chadwell Heath. Picture: LFB

Archant

Five women and three children have been treated for smoke inhalation following a fire.

The fire brigade was called at 10.41 this morning. Picture: KEN MEARSThe fire brigade was called at 10.41 this morning. Picture: KEN MEARS

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters tackled the flames at a flat on the first floor of the 11 storey Pinnacle building in High Road, Chadwell Heath.

The eight people treated had fled the building before the fire brigade got there.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Part of a three-roomed flat was damaged by the fire.

“Five women and three children were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics.”

The blaze broke out in a first floor flat. Picture: KEN MEARSThe blaze broke out in a first floor flat. Picture: KEN MEARS

Fire crews from Dagenham, Wennington and Hainault were called at 10.41am this morning with the blaze under control by 11.39am.

The cause is under investigation.

Most Read

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Olympic champion praises leisure centre’s ‘ground-breaking’ new 50m swimming pool

Rebecca Adlington cuts the ribbon at the launch of the new 50m pool at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre (Pic: Marcel Grabowski/Everyone Active)

Barking and Dagenham launches community food club

A community food club has opened at the William Bellamy Children's Centre

Most Read

Schoolchildren involved in Dagenham Subway brawl

Police were called to Subway in Dagenham Heathway on Friday following reports of schoolchildren fighting. Picture: JAY KING

‘Tell Sid to sod off’: Barking and Dagenham Council launches its own energy company

Barking and Dagenham Council leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell. Picture: JON KING

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Olympic champion praises leisure centre’s ‘ground-breaking’ new 50m swimming pool

Rebecca Adlington cuts the ribbon at the launch of the new 50m pool at Becontree Heath Leisure Centre (Pic: Marcel Grabowski/Everyone Active)

Barking and Dagenham launches community food club

A community food club has opened at the William Bellamy Children's Centre

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Podium places for Barking members

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Amy Harvey (pic: Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club)

Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

Four engines and 25 firefighters attended the blaze in High Road, Chadwell Heath. Picture: LFB

Candles lit as Barking and Dagenham holds Holocaust Memorial Day service

Girl awarded £8.2million settlement after suffering brain injuries during childbirth at King George Hospital

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

‘Romford Pele’ visits Goals Dagenham to back Accept No Substitutes campaign

Ray Parlour dropped in on GOALS Dagenham to back the Accept No Substitutes campaign (pic Victory Visuals Harvey Gibson)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists