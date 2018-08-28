Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire
PUBLISHED: 12:09 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:28 29 January 2019
Archant
Five women and three children have been treated for smoke inhalation following a fire.
The fire brigade was called at 10.41 this morning. Picture: KEN MEARS
Four fire engines and 25 firefighters tackled the flames at a flat on the first floor of the 11 storey Pinnacle building in High Road, Chadwell Heath.
The eight people treated had fled the building before the fire brigade got there.
A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Part of a three-roomed flat was damaged by the fire.
“Five women and three children were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics.”
The blaze broke out in a first floor flat. Picture: KEN MEARS
Fire crews from Dagenham, Wennington and Hainault were called at 10.41am this morning with the blaze under control by 11.39am.
The cause is under investigation.