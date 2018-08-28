Paramedics treat five women and three children after Chadwell Heath fire

Four engines and 25 firefighters attended the blaze in High Road, Chadwell Heath.

Five women and three children have been treated for smoke inhalation following a fire.

The fire brigade was called at 10.41 this morning.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters tackled the flames at a flat on the first floor of the 11 storey Pinnacle building in High Road, Chadwell Heath.

The eight people treated had fled the building before the fire brigade got there.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Part of a three-roomed flat was damaged by the fire.

“Five women and three children were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation by paramedics.”

The blaze broke out in a first floor flat.

Fire crews from Dagenham, Wennington and Hainault were called at 10.41am this morning with the blaze under control by 11.39am.

The cause is under investigation.