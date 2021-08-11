Elderly woman found with head injury in Barking

Published: 11:35 AM August 11, 2021

A woman in her 80s was found in Sparsholt Road in Barking yesterday (August 10). - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

An elderly woman has been found with a head injury in a road in Barking.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service called the police to Sparsholt Road just before 5am on Tuesday, August 10.

Paramedics called the police to Sparsholt Road just before 5am. - Credit: Google

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to an east London hospital for treatment to a head injury."

A crime scene and cordon was put in place while officers investigated how the woman came by her injuries.

At this stage, the police believe that she had suffered a fall.