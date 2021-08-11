Elderly woman found with head injury in Barking
Published: 11:35 AM August 11, 2021
An elderly woman has been found with a head injury in a road in Barking.
Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service called the police to Sparsholt Road just before 5am on Tuesday, August 10.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to an east London hospital for treatment to a head injury."
A crime scene and cordon was put in place while officers investigated how the woman came by her injuries.
At this stage, the police believe that she had suffered a fall.