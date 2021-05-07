News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Election 2021: Live updates for GLA seat and Thames by-election

Published: 10:58 AM May 7, 2021    Updated: 11:01 AM May 7, 2021
Voters exercised their democratic right at the polling booths yesterday (May 6), and the results are almost in. 

There are two results which will particularly affect Barking and Dagenham borough, and they are both being counted at ExCeL London. 

They are for the City and East Greater London Authority seat and for the Thames ward by-election

Keep up to date with all the election results from across London in our liveblog below. 

Local Elections 2021
