Council begins campaign of events to tackle violence against women in Barking and Dagenham

Barking and Dagenham Council held a flag-raising event at the town hall on November 25 to raise awareness for violence against women. It launched 16 days of events for the cause. Picture: Luke Acton. LBBD

To raise awareness of violence against women, the council has begun 16 days of events with a flag raising at Barking Town Hall.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The November 25 ceremony marked the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The 16 days is an initiative from the United Nations.

You may also want to watch:

"In Barking and Dagenham, domestic abuse is a serious and enduring issue for too many residents and has been for far too long," said Elaine Allegretti, the council's director of people and resilience.

She claimed the authority's domestic abuse commission is the first of its kind in the country. Its goal is to understand how communities think about intimate partner violence and how agencies can get help faster to those that need it.

Earlier this year, the authority launched DV Flag East, a new project that will see accredited and experienced family solicitors volunteer their time to domestic abuse survivors.

More information can be found at dvflageast.org.uk. Details of the council's domestic abuse events are at lbbd.gov.uk/domestic-abuse-and-sexual-violence.