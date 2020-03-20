Search

Teens use breakfast cereal to turn zombie in Barking and Dagenham College make up competition

PUBLISHED: 10:00 22 March 2020

Winner of the level two competition, Lucy Kenwood, creates a sugar skull from the Day of the Dead festival on herself. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Winner of the level two competition, Lucy Kenwood, creates a sugar skull from the Day of the Dead festival on herself. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Archant

A magazine editor has judged a make-up competiton which saw a teenager turned into a zombie using breakfast cereal.

Winner Chantelle Greenfield, in front, creates a zombie on Chloe Croom and highly commended Jade Carpenter, at the back, transforms model, Abigail Hancox. Picture: Barking and Dagenham CollegeWinner Chantelle Greenfield, in front, creates a zombie on Chloe Croom and highly commended Jade Carpenter, at the back, transforms model, Abigail Hancox. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Emma Rutherford, editorial director of Warpaint, spent the day at Barking and Dagenham College watching students compete and judging their work.

The winner of the level two competition was Lucy Kenwood, 17, from Dagenham, who created a sugar skull from the Mexican Day of the Dead festival.

You may also want to watch:

Lucy said: “Doing it on yourself is easier than doing it on model because you are more familiar with your own face and you know what looks good on you.”

L-R: Gabriele Ivoskeviciute, Ellie Brown and Ellie Ashford. Picture: Barking and Dagenham CollegeL-R: Gabriele Ivoskeviciute, Ellie Brown and Ellie Ashford. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College

Media make-up level two students Gabriele Ivoskeviciute, 18, from Dagenham, and Ellie Ashford, 17, from Barking, were highly commended for a skull design they created.

From the level three competitors Ms Rutherford chose Chantelle Greenfield’s work as the winner.

Chantelle turned fellow student Chloe Croom into a zombie using breakfast cereals.

Emma said: “I really liked the placement of what Chantelle applied and the way she coloured it.”

