Barking and Dagenham College students use enterprise skills to fundraise for charity

Level 3 enterprise and entrepreneurship students put their skills into practice to raise money for charity. Picture: Barking and Dagenham College. Archant

A group of Barking and Dagenham College students have put their skills into practice to make a difference in their community.

As part of their enterprise and entrepreneurship studies, they planned and ran social enterprises with the aim of raising money for charities that work with homeless and vulnerable people.

The students raised more than £200 for the SDA and Barking and Dagenham Foodbank.

They also volunteered their time to visit a local hostel.

SDA charity representative Marcia Mendoza said: "I am so thankful to the students for their support.

"It came exactly at the right time to enable the charity to continue with a project that was very much needed in the community.

"I know many people have benefited from their financial support and their visits and we cannot thank them enough."

The students' tutor, Giuditta Meneghetti, said: "Throughout their time at the College, they have focused on giving back by running a number of projects which enabled them to gain much more than a well-earned qualification."