Tribute to iconic rock bands coming to Barking

Purple Zeppelin are due to play at The Broadway Theatre in Barking on March 21. Picture: Mark Dawson Archant

Purple Zeppelin are due to pay tribute to two of the country's greatest rock bands, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin.

In a full-on show at The Broadway Theatre in Barking, complete with costume changes for each band, the audience can expect to hear more than 30 classic songs.

Purple Zeppelin, featured in the BBC TV documentary The Joy of the Guitar Riff, are four versatile musicians with decades of playing between them, comprising thousands of sessions and gigs both in the UK and overseas.

The bandmates are genuine admirers of both Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin and with the focus firmly on entertainment, the show is complete with Ritchie Blackmore's on stage antics, Jimmy Page's twin neck guitar and theremin, and a very special violin bow solo.

The performance is at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 21 and lasts two and a half hours. Tickets start at £20 from thebroadwaybarking.com