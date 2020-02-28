Search

Advanced search

Tribute to iconic rock bands coming to Barking

PUBLISHED: 12:30 29 February 2020

Purple Zeppelin are due to play at The Broadway Theatre in Barking on March 21. Picture: Mark Dawson

Purple Zeppelin are due to play at The Broadway Theatre in Barking on March 21. Picture: Mark Dawson

Archant

Purple Zeppelin are due to pay tribute to two of the country's greatest rock bands, Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin.

In a full-on show at The Broadway Theatre in Barking, complete with costume changes for each band, the audience can expect to hear more than 30 classic songs.

You may also want to watch:

Purple Zeppelin, featured in the BBC TV documentary The Joy of the Guitar Riff, are four versatile musicians with decades of playing between them, comprising thousands of sessions and gigs both in the UK and overseas.

The bandmates are genuine admirers of both Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin and with the focus firmly on entertainment, the show is complete with Ritchie Blackmore's on stage antics, Jimmy Page's twin neck guitar and theremin, and a very special violin bow solo.

The performance is at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 21 and lasts two and a half hours. Tickets start at £20 from thebroadwaybarking.com

Most Read

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Councillors approve plans for 196 homes on site of former Barking pub

Artist's impression of the development planned for the former White Horse pub site. Picture: Be First

Barking and Dagenham Council planning to buy former Muller plot

The council wants to buy Muller's former site in Selina Lane. Picture: Google

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Post letters: Controlled parking zones, absent pupils and supporting children

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Most Read

Dagenham pupils and staff told to stay home after ski trip following coronavirus advice

Sydney Russell School. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Councillors approve plans for 196 homes on site of former Barking pub

Artist's impression of the development planned for the former White Horse pub site. Picture: Be First

Barking and Dagenham Council planning to buy former Muller plot

The council wants to buy Muller's former site in Selina Lane. Picture: Google

Luxury cars worth at least £3million stolen from Havering and Barking and Dagenham recovered in early morning police raids

Essex Police, the British Transport Police and the National Crime Agency joined forces on a major operation involving 400 officers across Havering and Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Post letters: Controlled parking zones, absent pupils and supporting children

Neighbours in Dagenham have criticised plans to charge them to park outside their homes. Picture: JON KING

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Nominate now for grassroots football awards

Sir Geoff Hurst is a McDonald's Ambassador (pic Matt Bunn/The FA)

Grow the Game funding available for football clubs

Grow the Game funding is available to local football clubs

New matchday app to help grassroots football clubs

A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters

Tribute to iconic rock bands coming to Barking

Purple Zeppelin are due to play at The Broadway Theatre in Barking on March 21. Picture: Mark Dawson

Opinion: We need to address the rise in crime

City & East AM Unmesh Desai has been looking into domestic abuse in Barking and Dagenham.
Drive 24