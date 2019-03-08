From Chelsea to Barking: Your chance to adopt ex-flower show plants

Plants are collected from the flower show and redistributed to schools and community groups. Picture: Jimmy Lee Jimmy Lee

Could you offer a new home to plants from one of the country's biggest flower shows?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barking Riverside has teamed up with the Wayward Plants project to offer community groups, schools and gardens the chance to adopt plants from this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

You may also want to watch:

The scheme sees thousands of plants and materials redistributed after the show finishes - and those in the Barking Riverside and Thames View area are being encouraged to get involved.

David Watkinson, director for planning, design and communications at Barking Riverside London, said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with Wayward to help rehome thousands of plants.

"Resident-led gardening initiatives and the new ecology centre will help grow community interest and knowledge in horticulture, reinforcing the idea that nature is a key element of the Barking Riverside community."

For more information and to apply to adopt plants, visit wayward.co.uk