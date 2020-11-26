Search

Last chance to have your say on how to improve air quality in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 November 2020

Councillor Andrew Achilleos has urged people to share their thoughts on how to improve air quality in the borough. Picture: Jason Dodd/Andrew Achilleos.

Andrew Achilleos

People are being reminded to have their say on how the council can improve air quality in the borough.

In early October, the town hall launched its draft air quality action plan, which outlines what it will do to improve air quality over the next five years.

A short online survey, which closes on Monday, November 30, is being run to ensure the needs of everyone who lives, works, goes to school or makes regular visits in the borough are met.

Councillor Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Poor air quality can have a significant impact on our health, but working together we can improve it and live healthier lives.”

Air pollution is associated with a number of health factors, such as heart disease and cancer.

Cllr Andrew Achilleos, member champion for climate change, added: “The health of our residents is extremely important to us, so we’re determined to do everything in our power to ensure the quality of air is of a good standard.

“We all need to work together to reach this outcome, so I urge people to share their thoughts with us throughout the consultation.”

You can complete the consultation survey here.

Last chance to have your say on how to improve air quality in Barking and Dagenham

