Views sought on plan to clean up toxic air in Barking and Dagenham

The town hall wants to know your views on its air quality action plan. Picture: PA PA/EMPICS

The town hall is asking for people’s views on its air quality action plan.

Whalebone councillor Andrew Achilleos. Picture: Jason Dodd/Andrew Achilleos. Whalebone councillor Andrew Achilleos. Picture: Jason Dodd/Andrew Achilleos.

The plan includes measures to clean up air across the borough and improve people’s health. The consultation is now open and closes on Monday, November 30.

Cllr Andrew Achilleos, member champion for climate change, said: “This plan has the potential to deliver cleaner air for future generations and is being proposed at a time when air quality is more important than ever.

“I am proud to have been a part of it and look forward to working alongside colleagues to ensure this plan is not just a soundbite, but the start of real positive change for our residents.”

The plan includes actions to switch the council’s fleet to electric; introduce low emission neighbourhoods; increase tree planting and retro-fit homes so that they are energy efficient.

Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has challenged plans for a second waste incinerator in Belvedere, Bexley. Picture: Andrew Achilleos Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas has challenged plans for a second waste incinerator in Belvedere, Bexley. Picture: Andrew Achilleos

It also considers building work on future developments and boosting infrastructure for cycling and walking.

Levels of pollution in the borough increase the risk of an early death by the equivalent of smoking an average 153 cigarettes a year, a British Heart Foundation (BHF) study published last December showed.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Picture: Andreas Grieger Cllr Margaret Mullane, the council's cabinet member for enforcement and community safety. Picture: Andreas Grieger

Dagenham MP, Jon Cruddas, said: “This is a timely document, and I would encourage all residents to take part in the consultation.

“Air quality is a major issue across London and due to the prevailing easterly wind we often get the brunt of it, that is why it is fantastic to see the council taking a proactive approach to improving the health of people by tackling this issue.

“Any plan needs to ensure it meets the needs of people who live and work in the borough so it is important this consultation gets buy in from residents.”

The draft action plan, finalised over the last few months, pulls together expertise from across the town hall.

A steering committee considered seven topics which addressed all aspects of living and working in the borough to create the plan described as “far reaching” by the authority.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Air pollution is having a significant impact on the health of residents, commuters and people who visit Barking and Dagenham and that’s why now more than ever, we need to start making changes.

“I hope that residents take part in the consultation and help us improve health outcomes by reducing pollution and improving air quality.”

For details visit oneboroughvoice.lbbd.gov.uk/air-quality-action-plan