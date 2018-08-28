Poll

Council leader tells residents with missed bin collections to ‘take it to the dump yourself’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell wants residents to have some social responsibility. Pic: Ken Mears Archant

The leader of the council has told residents to take their rubbish to the tip themselves following a catalogue of complaints about missed collections.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bags of recycling went uncollected from outside this residents's home in Dagenham for weeks. Picture: KRISTINA GIRLING Bags of recycling went uncollected from outside this residents's home in Dagenham for weeks. Picture: KRISTINA GIRLING

Cllr Darren Rodwell spoke out after the council received numerous complaints about overflowing bins and missed collections after Christmas.

He said the refuse team was doing the “best it can” while having to pick up more than twice the waste it usually does and residents should have some ‘social responsibility’.

He said: “I think the refuse workers did an incredible job over Christmas in difficult circumstances.

“They are doing the best they can.

“This week one of the rounds collected 28 tonnes of rubbish. That’s more than twice what they usually take and means several trips back and forth to the dump.

“I took nine bags to the tip myself. If you have a car and your bin is overflowing, instead of having ago have a go at us, have a bit of social responsibility and take it to the dump yourself for free.”

The council currently collects general waste every week and recycling every other week.

Cllr Rodwell added that the collections would be back to normal in the next few days.

“We have a situation in Barking and Dagenham where one in three properties belong to buy to let landlords,” he said.

“These homes produce two and a half times more rubbish than normal households, so our refuge collection system is already collecting the rubbish of a borough twice its size.

“At Christmas households produce three times more rubbish than usual. With the greatest respect there is just no way we can pick it all up in a week, especially when refuse workers need to have their days off as well. We do more collections than many other boroughs to cope.”