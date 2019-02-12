What a load of rubbish! Waste piles up after no bin collection in month

Uncollected rubbish piling up in John Sayer Close in Barking. Archant

A driver for a waste recycling company has slammed the council after waiting a month for his rubbish to be collected.

Black bin bags started piling up outside John Brooks’ home in John Sayer Close, Barking after Christmas even though neighbours a few doors down in Curzon Crescent were getting regular collections.

But in spite of reporting the problem to Barking and Dagenham Council, contacting his ward councillor and emailing the local authority’s leader, Cllr Darren Rodwell, the waste remains outside the 52-year-old granddad’s three-storey townhouse.

“No one at the council seems bothered. We are constantly complaining about it. We’re trying to manage it but there are bags piled up all over the place,” John said.

Foxes were also tearing into the bags leaving household waste all over the cul-de-sac’s pavements.

John added that one neighbour who couldn’t wait any longer had already taken his waste to the tip in frustration.

“But we shouldn’t have to do that. We all pay our council tax. [The council] should provide the service we are paying for,” John said.

He believes the close’s rubbish is sometimes missed when cars park in the narrow road and stop the lorry getting down.

But he also thinks John Sayer Close, which is home to seven households, fails to appear on binmen’s routes because it was only built in the last nine years.

And it is not the first time collections have been missed, he said.

He commented that last year he and his neighbours had to wait nine weeks before a collection. He even stood in the road to stop the refuse collectors driving straight past his bins.

John said: “It’s simple. All we want is a regular service. If there’s a reason why they aren’t bringing lorries down the road, let us know and we can come to an arrangement.

“If the parked cars are causing a problem, let us know and we’ll wheel our bins down the road.”

A spokesman for Barking and Dagenham Council said: “We can confirm that we have received an enquiry from a ward councillor about missed collections in John Sayer Close for four weeks.

“This matter is being looked into and we are unable to comment further until that process is concluded.”