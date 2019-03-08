Poll

Barking and Dagenham among top 20 per cent for electric vehicle charging, BBC study shows

A BBC study has revealed the best and worst places for electric car charging across the UK. Picture: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA IMAGES PA Wire/Press Association Images

The council has been counted in the top 20 per cent for electric vehicle charging, a BBC study revealed.

The figures show Barking and Dagenham is in the top fifth of local authorities when it comes to the number of public plug in points for every thousand electric vehicles licensed.

But the borough has 159 licensed electric cars – lower than nearby Redbridge (426), Tower Hamlets (326) and Newham (204), the BBC numbers collected in February show.

As of February, it had 21 charging locations – which would give it a rate of 132.1 charging docks for every 1,000 electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

A Barking and Dagenham spokeswoman said: “Promoting the use of cleaner and environmentally friendly vehicles to reduce emissions and improve air quality is a key priority.

“The installation of additional electric vehicle charging facilities, including rapid charging points, is a key component of this.”

She explained that there are 39 charging points at 13 public places – with the remaining seven being private – but the council wanted more.

Plans include identifying more streets for charging points and a suitable place to trial an electric vehicle car club.

It is also working with TfL and bus companies to get more hybrid and electric vehicles on the borough’s bus routes besides looking at ways of introducing new, low-emission vehicles as part of its own fleet.

Bridget Fox, sustainable transport campaigner at Campaign for Better Transport, said: “Moving to electric vehicles, as well as reducing overall traffic levels, is vital to tackling air pollution and reducing transport’s CO2 emissions.”

She added: “We’d like to see more charging points reserved or prioritised for car clubs, which help people go electric in an affordable way.”

The BBC sourced the data from the Open Charge Map – a worldwide database of electric vehicle charging stations – comparing it with Deparment for Transport (DfT) and DVLA records.

At the national level, the local authority with the worst rate of charging locations is Caerphilly at 9.6 while the best is Na h-Eileanan Siar, in the Outer Hebrides, at 958.3.

The study also revealed that only 28 councils have so far taken advantage of a government pot of funding totalling £2.5million in an on-street residential chargepoint scheme, which aims to help drivers charge vehicles.