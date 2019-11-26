Search

Council set to poll people on new developments in Barking and Dagenham

PUBLISHED: 12:26 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:39 26 November 2019

A Be First fence in Barking. The council is setting out it's plan for the borough up to 2034 in a new draft Local Plan. People can comment on the document from November 29 to the end of February. Picture: Luke Acton.

Luke Acton

People in Barking and Dagenham are being asked to shape the borough's future as the council opens consultations on the new Local Plan.

With the consultation opening on Friday, November 29, the document will ultimately set out what kind of development the council is expecting and what it'll throw its weight behind.

The Local Plan is a technical document used by planners to decide what to allow from investors, developers and builders. Every borough is required to have a Local Plan by law.

Caroline Harper is chief planner for the council's development arm Be First. She said: "The council is obliged to plan to accommodate growth and our ambition is to do this in a way that will benefit residents.

"We want to be sure the right sort of housing is available for our young people. And we want to attract new businesses that will generate good jobs.

"The Local Plan guides those who want to invest in our community to deliver what the community has said it wants between now and 2034.

"[It] talks about lots of key policy issues," Ms Harper added, "such as how we protect and enhance the environment and how we encourage residents to live more active, healthier and more sustainable lives. These issues are vitally important for the borough, so residents' views and suggestions are really important."

Developments for housing and industry are popping up across the borough, with more in the pipeline.

One of the most recent projects to get the go-ahead is a new laboratory for University College London in Dagenham. The council is hoping to see a new film studio built on the same site.

The Local Plan consultation is set to run until the end of February. Be First said it's the first step in a wider programme asking people about growth and regeneration in Barking and Dagenham. The authority is planning to ask how people they see their neighbourhoods changing and how it should approach growth and regeneration in the new year.

Those who want to comment on the draft Local Plan for Barking and Dagenham 2019-2034 can visit lbbd.gov.uk/local-plan-review. It will also be available to review at the borough's libraries and at Barking Town Hall.

